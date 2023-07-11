You Can Now Buy Sony’s 55-Inch Bravia 4K Ultra-HD TV for 40% Off Thanks to Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

I unplugged my TV. I fiddled with the display settings. I restarted my router. Sadly, no tweak big or small could restore my screen to what it used to be. It wasn’t as clear and by no means as vibrant. I realized that I’d been holding on to my old model for too long, and for what? To watch my favorite characters get washed away in dim lighting? I wanted a better viewing experience, and, frankly, I needed it. Now’s the time to make a move.

If the Academy handed out trophies to TVs, the award for best picture might just go to the Sony OLED 55-inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV. Seriously, this season of Black Mirror has never looked sharper. (And as scary as that sounds, that’s actually a good thing.) This model features a Cognitive Processor XR and an OLED panel. If you can’t decode the tech jargon, it means colors appear brighter and more accurate. It’s also optimized for streaming specifically, equipped with a Netflix Calibrated Mode that automatically adjusts the display depending on the content you’re streaming.

Buy Now $1,799.99 $1,098

Aside from the picture quality, there’s a ton of audio enhancements, too. Immersive Acoustic Surface technology essentially turns the entire TV into one giant speaker, so it’ll pick up on soaring jets in Top Gun: Maverick and every “Yes, chef.” The model even has 4K UHD-quality movies already on the Bravia core app for you to choose from. Speaking of which, I finally ditched my external streaming devices because everything from Prime Video to Disney+, AppleTV, MAX, and Peacock are already built-in.

Not big into binging? Gamers can move over to the aptly named Game mode where picture settings and assist features are all in one place. PS5 owners will also have exclusive perks like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.

If your smart TV is suddenly acting dumb, you can nab a Sony Bravia A80K for $1,098 during Amazon Prime Day. And if math isn’t your forte, that’s a steep 40 percent off its original $1,799.99 price.