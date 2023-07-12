The Celebrated Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker is Now at Its Lowest Price for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Around this time last year, overlooking a beach in Amagansett, I experienced one of the best cups of coffee to grace my lips. It wasn’t at a cute café, hotel restaurant, or one of the many chic dining spots in the New York hamlet. It was at a friend’s summer home, in her kitchen, where I sipped on java made in Technivorm’s Moccamaster KBGV—an excellent device that is now on sale, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Sure, the scenic views and the fact that I was completely unplugged from the world contributed to my feeling of euphoria. But no amount of white sandy beaches, crashing waves, and muted messages can change the actual taste of a cup of joe. Of course, I would be remiss not to mention the grinded beans used to create said cup. It was a bag of Gevalia, the traditional roast, something I’ve tried many times before. The flavor of the Amagansett coffee, however, was very different. It was like night and day. What made it special, as I had come to find, was the machine it was made in.

Javaphiles are well aware of Technivorm. But for the uninitiated, the brand was founded in The Netherlands in the ’60s, when it introduced its signature product, the Moccamaster, a coffee maker built with the utmost percussion, using over 130 parts. Here’s how it works: Water from a reservoir steadily flows into high-quality copper boilers, and when 100 degrees is reached, the water funnels through a central tube and into a coned grind holder. The freshly brewed coffee then drips into carafe at 92 degrees, which is deemed the ideal temperature. Basically, the whole process extracts the optimal flavor out of the beans.

Indeed, the Moccamaster has gone through several tweaks over the decades, but the gist pretty much remains the same. As for the KBGV, the latest version, the one that made my coffee last summer, there’s an added hot plate that adjusts temperatures automatically based on the amount of coffee being brewed. It’s a great feature to have, especially if there’s a good-size group staying at a beach house.

All things considered, the Moccamaster KBGV is a must-have for anyone that values iconic design (owning one is definitely something to brag about), an expertly crafted cup of coffee, or both. It’s a device that’s worth every penny. But if you need another reason to add to cart, it’s now on sale, discounted by 33 percent. That’s over a $100 off. A steal!