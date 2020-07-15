Quantcast
The Best Bordeaux Glasses for Sipping One of France’s Best Varietals

Four glasses for enjoying the region's best.

Bordeaux, Amazon Amazon

If you’re going to invest in a great bottle of wine, then you should have a good set of glasses to drink it with. Why? A wine’s aroma is largely determined by the shape of the glass’s bowl—the thickness, meanwhile, can impact taste. This is especially important if you’re drinking Bordeaux, as it’s a complex, fuller bodied wine that benefits from being sipped from a glass with a larger bowl.

As the name would suggest, Bordeaux wine hails from the Bordeaux region of France. One of the most coveted and renowned wines in the world, Bordeaux is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. But every winery does it differently. In fact, the ratio of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot is determined by geography. Wineries on the east bank of the Girone estuary, which runs through the center of the region, typically have more Merlot. Wines on the right bank, however, have a higher level of Cabernet Sauvignon.

No matter what your preference, you’ll want a glass that does your vintage justice. Here are four of the best Bordeaux glasses on Amazon to choose from.

1. Riedel Cabernet Sauvignon Glasses

When you think of quality wine glasses, you think of Reidel. And there’s a reason for that: The Austrian manufacturer touts itself as the inventor of varietal specific stemware, and they’ve been at it for about 300 years. It’s no wonder that their crystal Bordeaux glasses are top notch. They feature a delicate rim that enhances the wine’s taste, while a large bowl brings its aroma to life. Bonus: The set is dishwasher safe.

Riedel Cabernet Sauvignon Glasses

Amazon

BUY NOW: $89.47

2. Schott Zwiesel Red Wine Glass

While the guidelines for a good Bordeaux glass are clear—a large bowl being chief among them—they don’t all have to look the same. Schott Zwiesel’s set of six crystal glasses have a bit more style, with a geometric bowl that has crisp, straight lines. Of course, if you’re a real stickler for a wine glass with a large bowl that can hold a lot of vino, these may not be for you: They can hold 18.6 ounces, which is respectable, but not as much as some of the other glasses on this list.

Schott Zwiesel Red Wine Glass

Amazon

BUY NOW: $83.95

3. Waterford Sauvignon Wine Glass Set

One of the key aspects of a good Bordeaux glass is a large bowl, which helps improve the wine’s aroma. Waterford’s set of two crystal glasses is among the best on that front, as each has a full bowl that can hold up to 630 milliliters of vino at a time. Keep in mind, though, that they should ideally be hand washed.

Waterford Sauvignon Wine Glass Set

Amazon

BUY NOW: $58.95

4. RÖD Wine Red Wine Glasses

Bordeaux glasses make a great gift. What makes that gift even better is if said glasses are packaged in a big, beautiful box like RÖD Wine’s. And the three crystal glasses are nothing to scoff at either: They each have a sizable bowls and can be run through the dishwasher without a worry. And if you’re a beginner, the set comes with an e-book that outlines wine regions, pairings and more.

RÖD Wine Red Wine Glasses

Amazon

 

BUY NOW: $55.90

