The Best Chardonnay Glasses for Sipping the Crisp White Wine

Chardonnay is one of the most popular white wines in the world. It’s also one of the most divisive. But there’s nothing controversial about a quality Chardonnay sipped from the right glass. For that, you’ll need glassware with a smaller bowl, which will help keep the wine cooler, with a narrower rim to concentrate the aromas.

While it’s now made the world over, Chardonnay originates from the Burgundy region of France. It eventually spread to Champagne, where winemakers quickly realized that the grape adapted the terroir of wherever it was grown, making one region’s Chardonnay vastly different from another’s. This versatility allowed Chardonnay to spread very quickly around the world.

Chardonnay wasn’t always so well-loved, though. For a period of time it was regularly aged in oak—and often over-aged—leaving behind a buttery taste that many disliked. Mercifully, that trend has now been phased out. But now that that’s been sorted, here are four of the best Chardonnay glasses on Amazon.

1. Riedel Chardonnay Glasses Riedel engineered its glass specifically for the notes of Chardonnay, and the attention to detail shows. The glass is designed so that the wine’s low acidity sets off the rich flavors of the wine, highlighting the texture and fruity flavors. You can use the 12-ounce glasses for other wines, too, of course, but they’re so fine-tuned for Chardonnay it would feel like a waste. They’re not too sacred to be hand washed, though, and can be run through the dishwasher when you’re through. BUY NOW: $42.90

2. Lenox Chardonnay Glass Going to be hosting? You’ll want a set of classic-looking Chardonnay glasses then, and Lenox’s offering is just that. You’ll get four non-leaded European crystal glasses with purchase—each can hold 12 ounces of the white wine. Simple and not overly fussy, they’re an easy go-to glass for any kind of get-together you’re throwing. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe. BUY NOW: $34.57

3. Eisch Chardonnay Wine Glass Chardonnay glasses should, above all, have a smaller bowl size. This helps keep the wine cooler for longer, and directs the aromas to the surface. Of course, there are some glasses that are larger than others, and, depending on your preference, you may want glassware that can accommodate a heavier pour. Enter Eisch’s set, which comes with two crystal wine glasses that can hold 14 ounces each. The glasses also make a great gift, as they come packaged in an elegant box. BUY NOW: $47.90