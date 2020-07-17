The Best Rosé Glasses for Sipping the Pink Wine in Style

You either love rosé or you hate it. The pink-hued wine has exploded in popularity in the US in recent years, and has become a mainstay on many an Instagram timeline. Of course, it’s not all just for social media: Just like any other wine, if you want to enjoy rosé the right way, you should have a good glass for it.

First things first: Rosé is not made by mixing red and white wine together—though that would stand to reason, given the wine’s pink color. Winemakers craft rosé by juicing red grapes, just like with red wine, and letting the juice soak with the grape skins for a bit. Once the tell-tale pink color is evident, the skins are removed. This method has become old hat in the Provence region of France, where some of the best rosé in the world is made. So if you’re on the hunt for the perfect rosé for your next brunch, almost anything made in Provence will suit.

It wasn’t until glassmaker Riedel released rosé-specific glassware that people began to consider dedicated glasses for the varietal. A rosé glass should have a diamond-like shape, a façade that helps increase the rate of alcohol’s evaporation, thus intensifying the aromas. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Riedel Extreme Rose Wine Glass When it comes to glassware, few can compete with Riedel. That’s especially true in the rosé category, as their set of two rosé glasses is the result of working with winemakers and focus groups for four years. The result is a glass that perfects the pink drink and makes drinking it feel more elevated—a far cry from sipping out of a plastic cup. Riedel recommends it for tart, dry rosés, as it will temper the wine’s fruitiness and bring its acidity to the forefront. And, like all Riedel glasses, these are dishwasher safe. BUY NOW: $45.00

2. Viski Crystal Bordeaux Wine Glasses When it comes to glassmaking, Viski knows what it’s doing. The Venetian manufacturer has been making wine glasses and more for centuries—and it shows in its set of two crystal rosé glasses. Just like any good rosé glass, it’s shaped a bit like a diamond, so the glass is widest at a point, then gets gradually narrower. This helps channel the rosé aromas to create a better drinking experience. These also come in a stylish box, so they make for a great gift. BUY NOW: $20.25

3. Spiegelau White Wine Glasses When it comes to wine glasses, generally speaking, you’ll want to have as many different varieties on deck as possible, as different wines will require different glassware. Of course, if you’d rather buy one or two glasses that can be a bit more versatile, then Spiegelau’s set is a great place to start. These six crystal glasses can be just as easily used for rosé as they can for Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc and more. (Though they’re best suited for the beloved pink drink.) Regardless of how you choose to use it, it’s a traditionally good-looking set. BUY NOW: $39.59