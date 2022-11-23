Traeger’s Top-Rated Pro Series 575 Grill Is Now Available on Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m practically a pro in the kitchen, a master at frying, boiling and baking. But I’ve shied away from grilling. Though I do enjoy the thought of making a perfectly charred T-bone or chicken thigh, it’s the liquid gasoline over an open flame that doesn’t sit well with me. That’s just a disaster waiting to happen, despite what charcoal fans may argue. Thankfully, there are options, one of them being wood-pellet grills.

Unlike charcoal, pellets don’t need TLC: I needn’t stand over a flame, lighter fluid and flint in hand, shifting things around to get maximum results. All I have to do is plug in the device, fill it up with pellets, press a single button and wait until my meat or veggies are fully cooked. A hands-off approach, especially when it comes to fire, is music to my ears. And the brand that caught my attention with its sweet tune is Traeger.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill: $699.95

Indeed, Traeger is the first company to produce wood-pellet grills, developing a design that riffed off traditional offset smokers. It’s essentially a firepot encased in stainless-steel body and covered by a diffuser. And one of its best-sellers is the Pro Series 575, a wood-pellet grill that offers control and convenience. Not only am I able to regulate temperatures up to 500 degrees, I’m also able to do it at a distance through the brand’s app. And if that isn’t enough, the Porcelain grill grates make cleaning it up a breeze.

I’ve been eyeing the Pro Series 575 for some time, waiting to see if it’ll get discounted. And as luck would have it, it’s now available on Amazon’s Black Friday sale at 22 percent off. I definitely have a few things on my shopping list, from the coolest kitchenware to the latest in designer styles, but what tops them all is this grill from Traeger. And if you’re like me, a wannabe pitmaster that values safety and convenience, there’s no better time to get your hands on this BBQ bad boy.

