Gucci and Adidas Teamed Up to Create an Ultra-Plush Retro Golf Bag

Adidas and Gucci want to help make your golf game a little more pleasing to the eye.

The German sportswear brand and Italian fashion house have collaborated on a new ultra-luxurious golf bag as part of their new sports-inspired joint collection. With a retro design and premium materials, this bag is sure to turn heads the next time you hit the links.

The extravagant accessory was designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and has a look that’s as classic as they come. It looks like the king of bag that would have been carried around Augusta by Arnold Palmer or Jack Nicklaus, not Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson.

The accessory is made primarily of red leather accented with off-white trim and features a linen-lined club compartment with two dividers and a zip pocket adorned with the Adidas x Gucci trefoil logo. If the red and white color scheme doesn’t do it for you, fret not because a beige and brown GG crystal canvas version is due at a later date.

One of the most appealing aspects of the bag is how streamlined it is. Aside from the club compartment and zip pocket, the bag’s only other features are its single shoulder strap, carry handle and matching rain hood. It’s well-suited for anyone who feels today’s golf bags—with their backpack straps, kickstands and endless pockets—are a little over the top. And unlike those options, this one all but guarantees you’ll be the best-looking player in your group—if not on the entire course.

If you’re looking to add some style to your golf game, Adidas and Gucci’s golf bag is available to order through the latter’s website. A bag that looks this good doesn’t come cheap, though. The asking price for the red and white version is $19,500, while the beige and brown canvas bag will cost $13,000 when it eventually goes on sale. No one ever said golf was a budget-friendly hobby.