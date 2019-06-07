Adidas Just Released Golf Shoes You Might Actually Want to Wear

Who says golf shoes can’t be stylish—or socially responsible?

Not Adidas. Earlier this week, the athletic giant unveiled a limited-edition version of its popular Tour360 golf shoe, which offers at least two advantages over most golf shoes: They actually look good and they support a good cause. The latest collaboration between the sneaker juggernaut and Parley for the Ocean—an environmental organization seeking to address threats to the ocean such as plastic pollution—the Tour360 XT Parley is made with materials intercepted from beaches and coastal communities.

Sporting an ocean-themed blue and aqua green colorway, the entire upper portion of the shoe is made with yarn spun from repurposed and upcycled plastic waste that the two companies gathered. In addition to its sustainable upper, the stylish cleat also features full-length Boost cushioning and 360Wrap technology for added support and stability. It also offers a one-year waterproof warranty so that wearers don’t have to wait for the course to dry out following a downpour.

“Our company is extremely focused on sustainability and we wanted to incorporate that mission into our sport,” Masun Denison, director of the company’s golf division, said in a press release. “This is the first golf shoe we’ve ever made that incorporates upcycled materials and this is just the beginning. In a sport that’s played outdoors and where sustainability is often under the microscope, we feel this is a massive step forward for the game.”

Adidas is one of many apparel companies around the globe to show an interest in sustainability in recent years. The Tour360 XT Parley, along with its other shoes made in collaboration with Parley, is in line with the brand’s stated goal of using 100 percent recycled polyester in all its clothing and footwear by 2024.

The Tour360 XT Parley be available for $200 when it goes on sale next week. The shoes will be available online and at the merchandise area at the 2019 US Open at Pebble beach starting on June 10, and at select retailers nationwide starting June 12. But don’t blame us if you feel the urge to wear them away from the links.