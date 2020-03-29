Charles B. Jordan vs. John C. Malone: Which MLB Team Owner Is the Bigger Ace

America’s pastime has long been led by tycoons (chewing-gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. presided over the Chicago Cubs just under a century ago), moguls (CNN founder Ted Turner owned the Atlanta Braves) and strange characters (kooky Cleveland Indians owner Bill Veeck aptly titled his autobiography Veeck as in Wreck). As Major League Baseball gets into full swing this month, we check in on a couple of the wealthiest modern-day owners—the San Francisco Giants’ Charles B. Johnson and the Braves’ John C. Malone—to see who is MLB’s ace.
Charles B. Johnson
John C. Malone
BIGGEST PHILANTHROPIC GIFT
$250 million to Yale in 2013, the largest donation
BIGGEST PHILANTHROPIC GIFT
$50 million to Yale’s engineering school
|NET WORTH
$4.7 billion
|NET WORTH
$7.4 billion
|AGE
87
|AGE
79
|PURCHASED THE TEAM IN
1992
|PURCHASED THE TEAM IN
2007
|HOME TURF
Oracle Park. Its name has changed so often
HOME TURF
The contentious Truist Park,
WINNING PERCENTAGE SINCE BUYING THE CLUB
52
WINNING PERCENTAGE SINCE BUYING THE CLUB
51
MASCOT
Lou Seal
MASCOT
Blooper
TEAM’S INCREASE IN VALUE SINCE PURCHASE
2,900%
TEAM’S INCREASE IN VALUE SINCE PURCHASE
325%
BEST PLAYER BACKING NOW
Mike Yastrzemski
BEST PLAYER BACKING NOW
Ronald Acuna Jr.
HOME SWEET HOME
Johnson has a $42 million spec mansion
HOME SWEET HOME
Malone has a $38 million home on Jupiter Island. It was
GOT HIS DEGREE AT
Yale, where he played football.
GOT HIS DEGREE AT
Yale first, then a master’s and Ph.D. at Johns Hopkins.
