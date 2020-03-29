Charles B. Jordan vs. John C. Malone: Which MLB Team Owner Is the Bigger Ace

America’s pastime has long been led by tycoons (chewing-gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. presided over the Chicago Cubs just under a century ago), moguls (CNN founder Ted Turner owned the Atlanta Braves) and strange characters (kooky Cleveland Indians owner Bill Veeck aptly titled his autobiography Veeck as in Wreck). As Major League Baseball gets into full swing this month, we check in on a couple of the wealthiest modern-day owners—the San Francisco Giants’ Charles B. Johnson and the Braves’ John C. Malone—to see who is MLB’s ace.