Charles B. Jordan vs. John C. Malone: Which MLB Team Owner Is the Bigger Ace

We put the billionaire San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves owners head to head.

atlanta braves san francisco giants baseball Courtesy of Jose Morales/Unsplash

America’s pastime has long been led by tycoons (chewing-gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. presided over the Chicago Cubs just under a century ago), moguls (CNN founder Ted Turner owned the Atlanta Braves) and strange characters (kooky Cleveland Indians owner Bill Veeck aptly titled his autobiography Veeck as in Wreck). As Major League Baseball gets into full swing this month, we check in on a couple of the wealthiest modern-day owners—the San Francisco Giants’ Charles B. Johnson and the Braves’ John C. Malone—to see who is MLB’s ace.

Charles B. Johnson

Charles B. Johnson

Courtesy of Shutterstock

John C. Malone

John C. Malone

Courtesy of Shutterstock

BIGGEST PHILANTHROPIC GIFT

$250 million to Yale in 2013, the largest donation
the 318-year-old institution has ever received.

BIGGEST PHILANTHROPIC GIFT

$50 million to Yale’s engineering school
in 2011.
NET WORTH

$4.7 billion

 NET WORTH

$7.4 billion
AGE

87

 AGE

79
PURCHASED THE TEAM IN

1992

 PURCHASED THE TEAM IN

2007
HOME TURF

Oracle Park. Its name has changed so often
that many fans refer to as
“Some Big Corporation Park.”

Oracle Park

Courtesy of Shutterstock

HOME TURF

The contentious Truist Park,
which cost taxpayers almost
$400 million to build.

Truist Park

Courtesy of Shutterstock

WINNING PERCENTAGE SINCE BUYING THE CLUB

52

WINNING PERCENTAGE SINCE BUYING THE CLUB

51

MASCOT

Lou Seal

Lou Seal mascot

Courtesy of Shutterstock

MASCOT

Blooper

Blooper mascot

Courtesy of Shutterstock

TEAM’S INCREASE IN VALUE SINCE PURCHASE

2,900%

TEAM’S INCREASE IN VALUE SINCE PURCHASE

325%

BEST PLAYER BACKING NOW

Mike Yastrzemski

Mike Yastrzemski

Courtesy of Shutterstock

BEST PLAYER BACKING NOW

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Courtesy of Shutterstock

HOME SWEET HOME

Johnson has a $42 million spec mansion
on Billionaire’s Row in Palm Beach.

HOME SWEET HOME

Malone has a $38 million home on Jupiter Island. It was
formerly owned by Playmobil toymaker Horst Brandstätter.

GOT HIS DEGREE AT

Yale, where he played football.

GOT HIS DEGREE AT

Yale first, then a master’s and Ph.D. at Johns Hopkins.

