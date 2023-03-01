You Can Now Train in a Replica of the Gym From ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan’s role in Creed III is fictional, yet his impressive physique courtesy of the movie is anything but (just check out the latest Calvin Klein underwear campaign if you have any doubts). And while us mere mortals may never be able to match him in that regard, we now have the chance to know what it’s like to work out at his character’s gym.

Hennessy has partnered with the film franchise to create a replica of Adonis Creed’s Delphi Boxing Academy in Los Angeles. Located at 900 Fairfax Avenue, the gym will be open to the public from 12 to 5 pm on March 4 and 5, just days after the latest movie premieres. Inside, you’ll get to explore the gym and witness sparring matches—and even engage in some boxing yourself.

It’s the ultimate experience for fans of the film series, a spin-off of the Rocky franchise that centers on Adonis “Donnie” Creed, a student of the legendary Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). In the newest movie, directed by Jordan himself, Donnie is reunited with his childhood friend Damian “Dame” Anderson (Jonathan Majors), a former boxing prodigy recently out from a long stint in prison. Unsurprisingly, the two end up in the ring for some epic battles.

While your time at the replica Delphi Boxing Academy likely won’t be as action-packed as the fights in the films, you’ll still feel their spirit in the space. Scenes from the movie have inspired the gym’s design and even some of the matches you’ll be able to view.

This isn’t the first time Hennessy has dabbled in the world of film. Back in 2018, the Cognac company teamed up with the director Ridley Scott on an ad campaign—the first time in 15 years that Scott had worked in advertising. But with this latest collaboration, Hennessy is bringing the silver screen even closer to reality, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the Creed universe. If only it came with boxing’s muscles, too.

You can register for your trip to Delphi on the Hennessy website.