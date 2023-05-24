Equinox Will Now Help You Buy Your Next Rolex or Book a Helicopter

Equinox wants to do more than just help you put on muscle mass.

This week, the members-only fitness club launched a new program, dubbed Equinox Circle, that offers you an assortment of upscale experiences and deals from travel to entertainment. Eight luxury lifestyle brands partnered with the company for the concept, including names such as Dorsia (the restaurant reservations engine), Blade, and Provenance. The offerings are meant to shift the narrative that Equinox is merely a high-performance fitness club, to a brand that spans a variety of luxury lifestyle categories.

Equinox Circle is designed to help you “get more and be able to do more,” the company says in a statement. Its inaugural lineup of partners was carefully sourced and vetted to offer something for members of all locations. Some of the partners also took more than a year to lock in, according to executives who hosted a launch dinner at Alba Accanto in New York on Tuesday.

Gluten- and dairy-free meals from luxury meal service Provenance. Courtesy of Equinox

Circle members now have access to stylish offerings from the likes of Bezel and StockX. The former, a watch reseller that debuted in 2022, is offering members a $250 credit towards any purchase, as well as a concierge for sourcing and exclusive access to try on selected styles from Rolex to Patek Philippe. You’ll gain exclusive access via StockX to sneaker insider events and the hottest kicks on the market, curated by Equinox trainers and StockX experts. Oura’s health-tracking rings round out the style offerings with access to an exclusive Equinox Rest and Recovery Kit, plus a 12-month complimentary subscription.

Additional health and wellness offerings include curated selects from Throne, a purveyor of health and wellness supplements, and Provenance, a meal-kit company that delivers provides healthy gluten- and dairy-free meals—as well as cleanses. All Circle member orders come with priority delivery and 10 percent off Provenance products.

New Balance 550 sneakers offered via StockX Courtesy of Equinox

“Equinox has been providing members with unrivaled experiences from luxury amenities to unique partnerships at the intersection of fitness and culture for over 30 years” says Julia Klim, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at Equinox. “Our members look to us to bring them the very best so that they can achieve a stronger, longer life and now we’re able to deliver our most comprehensive member experience yet.”

Equinox Circle is now available to all club members, Equinox+ subscribers, and employees through the Equinox+ app and via the club’s website at no additional charge.