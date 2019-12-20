10 Gorgeously Illustrated Coffee Table Books That the Readers in Your Life Will Love

Despite countless reports of its demise over the decades, the printed book is still alive and kicking. In fact, even in this era of e-readers and audiobooks, a recent Pew Research Center study found that the vast majority of American readers are still doing it the old fashioned way. And it’s because of this that books remain one of the go-to presents for the people on your gift list.

Still, it can be hard to pick the right reading material for your friends and loved ones. Do you get them a first edition of a personal classic? Or perhaps something new from an award shortlist? One choice that will always go over well—especially during the holiday season—is the coffee table book. As much art objects as books, these gorgeously illustrated tomes are great to read, look at and show off. Below, 10 books published this year that everyone on your gift list will love.