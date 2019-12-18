11 Extravagant, Over-the-Top Gifts for the Adventurous Tycoon on Your List

What do you give that special person who has it all? For the man who doesn’t just ride in private jets—he owns a fleet of them. Ideally, treasures you can’t find even in the most expensive boutiques, or peerless experiences that they’d never think of themselves. When price is no obstacle, the only limit is the imagination of the giver, so we assembled gift ideas that are sure to elicit childlike joy from even the most spoiled and pampered scion in your life. From a jellyfish-inspired timepiece to a 60-year-old single malt to the world’s best golf simulator, here are our recommendations for the ultimate, over-the-top gifts for your favorite tycoon.