Ultimate Gift Guide 2019: 100+ Luxury Gifts for the Holiday Season
Buying a holiday gift for the person who has everything is no easy feat. But fear not: Robb Report is here to help. For 2019, we've assembled more than 100 gift ideas, ranging from state-of-the-art technology to cutting-edge home design to exclusive, "Wait-did-I-read-that-right?" experiences. Whether you're shopping for a world traveler, a dedicated adrenaline junky or a budding watch collector, the gifts below will impress even the most discerning personalities on your list. Happy holidays!

11 Extravagant, Over-the-Top Gifts for the Adventurous Tycoon on Your List

For the most spoiled and pampered scion in your life.

aboutGolf, Ripsaw, Maximilian Büsser Photo: Courtesy of of aboutGolf; Courtesy of Ripsaw; Courtesy of Maximilian Büsser

What do you give that special person who has it all? For the man who doesn’t just ride in private jets—he owns a fleet of them. Ideally, treasures you can’t find even in the most expensive boutiques, or peerless experiences that they’d never think of themselves. When price is no obstacle, the only limit is the imagination of the giver, so we assembled gift ideas that are sure to elicit childlike joy from even the most spoiled and pampered scion in your life. From a jellyfish-inspired timepiece to a 60-year-old single malt to the world’s best golf simulator, here are our recommendations for the ultimate, over-the-top gifts for your favorite tycoon.

