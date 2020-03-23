10 High-End Jigsaw Puzzles to Give You a Much-Needed Break From Your Screens

It’s no secret that the country is now stuck inside—or will soon be—for the foreseeable future. And while we all know it’s for the greater good, that doesn’t make the tedium any easier to manage—especially when binge-watching Netflix finally starts to lose its luster. At some point we all need a break from the screen. So, what about a puzzle? No, not the simplistic cardboard jigsaws you remember from childhood, but singular works of puzzle art that take serious time and concentration to complete and reward you with pictures as striking as anything hanging on your walls. Below are 10 complex, high-end puzzles that will let you rediscover the luxury of going analog, even if it’s just for a few hours.