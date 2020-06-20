How 5 World-Class Golf Courses Are Keeping the Links Safe and Clean

The golfing world is starting to do a bit more than just peek out from behind their blinds. Golfers are finally able to take to the course, though not without precautions. From single riders in golf carts to pool noodle cut outs in the holes so you can’t touch the flagstick, courses are doing their best to make sure you’re only solid contact is club on ball, which means thinking well beyond the fairways and greens. “All areas of our operations have detailed protocols for social distancing, cleaning guest rooms and public spaces, dining and occupancy, transportation and valet, and well-being checks required of guests and staff to ensure everyone’s safety in providing a gracious experience,” says Christine Loose, vice president of lodging and wellness, at Destination Kohler in Wisconsin.

The goal for these clubs is to eliminate touchpoints between guests and staff, staff to staff, and guest to guest and yet still provide a customer experience that goes above and beyond. Across the country—and the world—we’re seeing a variety of methods become standardized to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19. And don’t worry, if you want to still take a caddie, they’ve accounted for that as well. Here are five premium courses that have taken measures to help you tee off safely this summer.