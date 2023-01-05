A VIP Ticket to the College Football National Championship Could Cost You up to $25,000

Fans from across the country are getting ready to descend on Los Angeles, where the College Playoff National Championship game is being held on Monday, Jan. 9. And if you’re looking to join the action, get ready to pay a premium.

Tickets to see the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium are selling for thousands—sometimes tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands—of dollars, according to Sports Illustrated. As of Monday, the average price for seats on SI Tickets was $1,427, with the most expensive spot sitting at $7,103. But that didn’t include VIP packages or tickets in suites, which are going for way, way more. On SeatGeek, for example, the average price for all seats is currently $2,117.

For the hard-core TCU or Georgia fans who want to take in the game in full luxury, you could shell out over $158,000 for an entire suite for you and 19 friends via SI Tickets; the package includes 5 VIP parking passes plus food and drinks for your group. On Ticketmaster, meanwhile, some of the luxury spots are going around $9,000. And SeatGeek has you covered if you’re looking for an almost $20,000 VIP ticket that basically places you on the field, while SI Tickets has the highest price tag of all, with VIP seats priced at $25,000 a pop.

Even if you’re not aiming to have the best view or the cushiest chair, the cheap seats are still not so cheap. The least expensive ticket on the three aforementioned websites rings in at $393 on SeatGeek that would put you at the tippy-top of SoFi Stadium. For seats in a similar section, Ticketmaster is charging $400, while SI Tickets’ price is way elevated, at $494. And unless you’re local to Los Angeles, you’ve also got to account for any travel and lodging costs.