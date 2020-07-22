Herman Miller Designed a Gaming Chair So You Can Dominate Fortnite in Style

Over the last 115 years Herman Miller has established itself as one of the most respected sources for stylish furniture for the home and office. But now the company is turning its attention towards a new audience—gamers.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based furniture maker has just unveiled its new Embody Gaming Chair. A collaboration with Swiss computer peripheral company Logitech, the chair is designed to give the video game-obsessed a seating option that combines elegance and practicality.

While it won’t make you want to toss out your Eames Chair, Herman Miller’s new seat is the rare gaming chair you won’t be ashamed to have in your house. Whereas gamer-aimed furniture tends to favor a garish, futuristic aesthetic, this chair fits in seamlessly with the brand’s current line of Embody designs. It’s not just office-chair black, either. The Embody Gaming Chair has a bold Cyan (or aqua blue) seat back and matching accents under the armrests that give it some flare.

Of course, Herman Miller knows that a chair, even one that looks great, needs to be comfortable as well, especially if you plan to spend hours sitting (or gaming) in it. The furniture maker, which has been thinking about gamers for awhile now, worked hand in hand with Logitech to make an ergonomic seat specially attuned to gaming patterns. Its seat back features the company’s PostureFit spinal support system to help ensure you sit upright and straight, while the seat itself features an extra layer of padding and cooling foam to combat heat buildup. It can also be adjusted to ensure you stay in a neutral position during a particularly grueling gaming session when all you’d normally want to do is slump.

“Gamers deserve advanced ergonomic solutions in all aspects of play. We partnered with Herman Miller to evolve their award-winning Embody Chair into a solution that meets the specific needs of gamers today,” said Logitech’s chief marketing officer, Peter Kingsley. “This is the first step in an ongoing relationship, and we’re proud to be working with Herman Miller to find new ways to help all gamers play at their best.”

Of course, the chair’s style and high-tech ergonomic features comes at a price. The Embody Gaming Chair will retail for $1,495, which may sound like a lot for gaming chair but is in line with Herman Miller’s pricing. The new seat is also just the first product to come from the collaboration: A height-adjustable desk and monitor arm are expected to follow soon.