Jacob & Co.’s Stylish $7,000 Backgammon Set Gives Game Night a Luxe Makeover

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re all spending a lot more time at home than we’re used to this year. And while it’s easy to disappear into your couch and binge watch The Crown, there are less mindless activities you can engage in with your loved ones—like a board game.

With winter holidays on the horizon, the time is perfect for returning to the games you played as a child. And the right game could also be the perfect gift. For proof, look no further than Jacob & Co.’s dazzling new $7,000 backgammon set.

While we can’t speak for the backgammon set you played with as a child, chances are it was nowhere near as luxurious as the French-made editin unveiled on the brand’s Facebook page over the weekend. Housed in a rosewood cigar box, the premium set has a striking black, red and white playing surface, with the boutique watchmaker’s logo etched into it, and matching red and white opalescent game pieces and dice. As elegant as the set is, the company also found time to have some fun, as the cigar box-style case features an old-timey label that depicts none other than company founder Jacob Arabo wearing a top hat.

Although the company is best known for its more outlandish and technologically ambitious watches—like its latest Bugatti collaboration and Scarface-inspired timepiece—its interpretation of a backgammon set is sure to please traditionalists. That makes sense since the game itself—in which two players race to clear their pieces off the board first—hasn’t changed all that much since its introduction in ancient Mesopotamia.

If you’re a backgammon fiend but not sure about a set with Mr. Arabo’s face on it, there’s also a gorgeous one from Ralph Lauren to consider. The competition-sized Sutton set features walnut wood and carbon-fiber accents, folds up into a briefcase and sells for $3,500. If backgammon isn’t your game—or if you’re looking for something even more over the top—there’s also Tiffany’s jaw-dropping chess set from last year. Made from sterling silver and 24-carat gold, the stately set retails for $75,000.