Table Tennis, Anyone? Louis Vuitton Is Now Selling a $2,210 Ping-Pong Set

With Memorial Day right around the corner, Louis Vuitton is making sure you can play table tennis in style this summer.

The French luxury fashion brand is now selling a monogrammed ping-pong set for $2,210, which was spotted by our friends at Hypebeast. Each Ping Pong Set James comes with two professionally designed, wooden table tennis paddles, an exclusive zip-up cover to hold them and four regulation-size balls, cut from a black-and-gray version of Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogrammed canvas. Both paddles feature a metal Louis Vuitton Circle medal at the base of the handle and edge tape decorated with the brand’s iconic logo.

The set is just one of a number of playful home and lifestyle goods Louis Vuitton is currently offering. For the more athletically inclined, the brand has a golf set ($850), a pastel-colored volleyball ($2,650) and a jump rope ($650), dubbed the Jump Rope Christopher, which matches the black and silver color scheme of the ping pong set perfectly. Other items include a four-pack of notebooks ($280), a roll-up color pencil pouch ($955) and boat- and car-shaped paper weights ($1,910 each).

While the table tennis set, or any of the other items mentioned, isn’t necessarily what comes to mind when shoppers first think of Louis Vuitton, the venerable brand has been showing off its range as of late. Earlier this year, the company teamed up with Kevin Durant’s favorite headphone company, Master & Dynamic, to launch a line of wireless earbuds. Called simply the Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones, the collection comes in four different styles: cherry red, black, cream and a black set that features one of the brand’s other signature touches, a dual-tone stripe, in orange and blue. Compatible with the French company’s smart watch, the Tambour Horizon, the earbuds also come with an elegant matching carrying case that doubles as a charger, providing 3.5 hours of listening time. Each pair sells for $995.