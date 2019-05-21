Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Table Tennis, Anyone? Louis Vuitton Is Now Selling a $2,210 Ping-Pong Set

The Ping Pong Set James comes with two paddles, a monogrammed cover and four regulation-size balls.

Louis Vuitton's Ping Pong Set James Louis Vuitton

With Memorial Day right around the corner, Louis Vuitton is making sure you can play table tennis in style this summer.

The French luxury fashion brand is now selling a monogrammed ping-pong set for $2,210, which was spotted by our friends at Hypebeast. Each Ping Pong Set James comes with two professionally designed, wooden table tennis paddles, an exclusive zip-up cover to hold them and four regulation-size balls, cut from a black-and-gray version of Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogrammed canvas. Both paddles feature a metal Louis Vuitton Circle medal at the base of the handle and edge tape decorated with the brand’s iconic logo.

The set is just one of a number of playful home and lifestyle goods Louis Vuitton is currently offering. For the more athletically inclined, the brand has a golf set ($850), a pastel-colored volleyball ($2,650) and a jump rope ($650), dubbed the Jump Rope Christopher, which matches the black and silver color scheme of the ping pong set perfectly. Other items include a four-pack of notebooks ($280), a roll-up color pencil pouch ($955) and boat- and car-shaped paper weights ($1,910 each).

While the table tennis set, or any of the other items mentioned, isn’t necessarily what comes to mind when shoppers first think of Louis Vuitton, the venerable brand has been showing off its range as of late. Earlier this year, the company teamed up with Kevin Durant’s favorite headphone company, Master & Dynamic, to launch a line of wireless earbuds. Called simply the Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones, the collection comes in four different styles: cherry red, black, cream and a black set that features one of the brand’s other signature touches, a dual-tone stripe, in orange and blue. Compatible with the French company’s smart watch, the Tambour Horizon, the earbuds also come with an elegant matching carrying case that doubles as a charger, providing 3.5 hours of listening time. Each pair sells for $995.

More Sports & Leisure

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Sports & Leisure

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Have You Heard ... It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad