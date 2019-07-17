8 Ways to Seriously Upgrade Your Next Summer Picnic

Picnics can be done on a shoestring budget, but just like barbecues, it’s a lot more fun when you upgrade them. Here, we’ve selected a handful of essential items that bring dining al fresco into a new stratosphere of luxe living centered around one picnic trunk by Lorenzi Milano that’s so beautifully crafted, you’ll wonder how you ever dined outdoors without it.
Lorenzi Milano Picnic Trunk
Consider this painstakingly well-made picnic trunk the vessel around which your entire picnic will revolve. It’s chock full of all the necessary elements one might need, along with some bells and whistles. (This thing has plates, cups, napkins and napkin rings). It all comes at a price tag that demands your attention too. While Lorenzi Milano stocks it in the account-holders-only section of its website, Moda Operandi recently stocked them for just north of $28,000.
Dom Pérignon Vintage 2002 — Plénitude 2
What’s a celebration without a bit of champagne?
Petrossian “Picnic in The Park” Basket
A picnic that doesn’t include a lot of good snacks isn’t a picnic, it’s a meeting. But this assortment, one from the world’s oldest caviar purveyor has all of the bases covered. If you don’t need the whole setup, we recommend their more affordable pressed caviar, which can easily be spread on a cracker.
Chefanie Blue & White Ceramic Straws
If you want a more sustainable answer to plastic straws, but find that stainless steel versions leave something to be desired, try these instead. They’re the chicest way to be a little more earth-friendly.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6
With sound that puts the average portable speaker to shame, any innocent picnic could easily turn into a dance party with one push of a button.
Missoni’s signature rainbow hues add an extra dose of color to a day dining al fresco, and its check pattern isn’t too far removed from traditional gingham picnic blankets.
Hermes Couvertures Nouvelles Poker Playing Cards
When they’re not making next-level menswear, leather goods and private jet interiors, the folks at Hermes prove they have a knack for turning out little luxuries, too, as is the case with this striking deck of cards. They’ll give you something fun to do when you’re out of crackers and tapenade.
Vinglacé Wine Bottle Chiller
It’s hot out there during the summer, but you can keep almost any vintage as chilly as it was the moment you pulled it from your cellar or wine fridge with this insulated holster that screws on around the bottle itself.