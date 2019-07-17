8 Ways to Seriously Upgrade Your Next Summer Picnic

Dom Pérignon Vintage 2002 — Plénitude 2

What’s a celebration without a bit of champagne?

Petrossian “Picnic in The Park” Basket

A picnic that doesn’t include a lot of good snacks isn’t a picnic, it’s a meeting. But this assortment, one from the world’s oldest caviar purveyor has all of the bases covered. If you don’t need the whole setup, we recommend their more affordable pressed caviar , which can easily be spread on a cracker.

Chefanie Blue & White Ceramic Straws

If you want a more sustainable answer to plastic straws, but find that stainless steel versions leave something to be desired, try these instead. They’re the chicest way to be a little more earth-friendly.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6

With sound that puts the average portable speaker to shame, any innocent picnic could easily turn into a dance party with one push of a button.