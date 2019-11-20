A ‘Real Bunny,’ a Chanel Purse and Gucci Slides: This 10-Year-Old’s Luxurious Christmas Set the Internet on Fire

It looks like one ambitious child has taken a page out of Robb Report’s very own Ultimate Gift Guide when planning for the holidays. The soon-to-be 10-year-old has crafted an opulent Christmas list jam-packed with enough luxury gifts to bankrupt Saint Nick.

The girl’s perplexed-yet-impressed father shared her list via Instagram last Wednesday, along with the following caption: “My soon to be 10-year-old daughter clearly has a false sense of funds that we have with this Christmas list. But kudos to her for her expensive taste.”

Kudos indeed. The burgeoning tastemaker’s detailed list does not miss a beat. Tech-wise, she’s requested Apple’s new iPhone 11—which was released earlier this year and is priced at $699—a pair of Airpods ($249), a Mac Book Air (starts at $1,099) and a GoPro (the new Hero8 asks $449).

From there, it only gets better. To update her wardrobe, the girl asked for a Chanel purse—Santa can expect to pay around $3,000 for a small clutch—some Gucci slides, which are priced at $160 for kids, as well as clothes, new shoes, earrings and jewelry.

Like any self-respecting woman, she also lists perfume, essential oils and makeup. On Instagram, one user added, “I bet she want @fentybeauty.” The multimillion-dollar cosmetics brand—helmed by musician slash businesswoman Rihanna—responded simply: “Taste.”

To top it off, the girl requested a tidy $4,000. By our calculations, the list is in the ballpark of $10,000—a thousand dollars for each year of life, which seems like pretty good holiday bounty.

Amid the decidedly extra items and the cold, hard cash were a few “normal” things too—like a doll’s car, glue, food coloring and “a real bunny”—with clothes for bunny, of course.

After reading the whole luxe list, at least one thing’s certain: This girl is Robb Report’s spirit animal.