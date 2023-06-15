LVMH Will Spend $164 Million to Sponsor the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris: Report

LVMH may be close to signing a deal of athletic proportions.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Antoine Arnault, one of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault’s five children, could soon close on a high-profile agreement that would see the company sponsor the 2024 Paris Olympic games. The 46-year-old is head of image at LVMH and is reportedly negotiating the promotion of the company’s brands, which include Louis Vuitton and Dior, as well as its Champagne offerings. A source familiar with the group’s discussions claims the deal could cost the Arnaults €150 million, or $164 million at current exchange.

The eldest Arnault’s son reportedly wants to use the event to help convey LVMH’s role as a leader of craftsmanship and French heritage. The aim is to do so without excessive brand logo displays that might “cheapen” its image. With that said, LVMH’s involvement in the 2024 Olympics could see high-profile social media and other campaigns for its leading labels. A similar concept was introduced at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last November, where fans saw soccer champs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off in a game of chess in a Louis Vuitton campaign ad.

Although reports of viewership for the 2022 Beijing Olympics saw an average total audience of just 11.4 million viewers—its lowest U.S. rating ever, according to NPR—Antoine remains hopeful about next year’s games. “It will likely be the most-watched event in the history of television, in the history of the games—a spectacular event,” he told Reuters in an interview. Steve Martin, CEO of Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, also claims that while LVMH is already linked to France, a formal sponsorship would distinguish the company from its peers. “I think it’s a very compelling way to do it—in their own backyard,” he says.

France has recently made headlines for street protests, which some fear could potentially hinder the games. Even LVMH had trouble avoiding pension reform protests this spring, when Bernard’s face appeared on placards and protestors swarmed LVMH’s headquarters as a call to action for the wealthy to help finance the state pension system. “If we get involved it would be to help out,” says LVMH fashion group CEO Sidney Toledano in a statement.

Tony Estanguet, president of the 2024 games chimed in on the event’s potential sponsorship deal with LVMH last week. “It takes time, but we want to make sure this partnership makes sense and is balanced,” he told Business of Fashion. Considering all the possibilities (good and bad), that sounds like a smart idea.