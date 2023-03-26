Quantcast
A Scorching Moroccan Ultramarathon vs. a Freezing Norwegian Triathlon: Which Extreme Race Is Tougher?

Which event would you rather endure?

Marathon des Sables vs. Zalaris Norseman Xtreme Triathlon Kai-Otto Melau/Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/AFP/Getty Images

Thought your first post-pandemic 10K was tough? In the arena of extreme endurance races, competitors face off under grueling conditions in environments where just taking a walk feels like punishment. The Marathon des Sables, in which participants run the equivalent of six marathons over the course of a week in the Sahara Desert, bills itself as the “toughest footrace on Earth.” Can’t stand the heat? Head to Norway for the “world’s toughest triathlon,” the Zalaris Norseman Xtreme Triathlon, where the waters are chilly enough to give swimmers hypothermia. Will you prove your mettle by sweating in the sand or shivering in the fjord?

Marathon des Sables

Zalaris Norseman Xtreme Triathlon

WHO’S TO BLAME

Patrick Bauer hiked solo through over 200 miles of uninhabited desert with everything he needed for the 12-day journey on his back in 1984. The race started two years later.

Patrick Bauer

Patrick Bauer  Erik Sampers/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

WHO’S TO BLAME

Hårek Stranheim envisioned a triathlon in which “the experience would be more important than the finish time.” The nightmare dream came to life in 2003.

Paal Haarek Stranheim

Hårek Stranheim  Kai-Otto Melau/Getty Images

THE CHALLENGE

Running 156 miles through the Moroccan Sahara Desert over six days in April.

THE CHALLENGE

Swimming, biking and running a combined 140 miles in Norway on the first Saturday of August.

Even Klund on the bike

Kai-Otto Melau/Getty Images

YOUR COMPETITION

Over 1,000 people run the race each year. In 2019, a lost dog named Diggedy joined on day two and received a medal for finishing.

YOUR COMPETITION

Thousands vie for a slot, and 215 are chosen at random to race alongside 75 invited athletes. No dogs, though. 

HOT N’ COLD

The desert heat in southern Morocco can reach 122°F—coincidentally the same temperature at which asphalt begins to melt.

HOT N’ COLD

The waters of the Eidfjord have gone below 55°F on race day, which is chilly enough to induce cold shock. Most people won’t get in their pools if they’re under 85°F.

MOMENTS THAT WILL MAKE YOU RECONSIDER YOUR LIFE CHOICES

Day four is the toughest leg of the race, requiring over 50 miles of running.

MOMENTS THAT WILL MAKE YOU RECONSIDER YOUR LIFE CHOICES

The triathlon starts at 5 a.m. after a ferry ride. Once you take the 13-foot jump off the ship into the fjord, there’s no turning back.

Athletes make the 5m jump off the ferry during Norseman Xtreme Triathlon

Kai-Otto Melau/Getty Images

SUPPORT TEAM

Medical crews, planes, helicopters, ATVs and camels are standing by in case of emergencies.

Depart d'une etape pendant qu'un helicoptere survole les concurrents le 10 avril 2013 au Maroc

Erik Sampers/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

SUPPORT TEAM

Contestants provide their own one- or two-person support team and vehicle. No camels, though.

DANGERS

Runners typically battle dehydration, hypothermia, sunburn and blisters.

A competitor cools off as he takes part in Stage 2 of the 35th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Tisserdimine and Kourci Dial Zaid in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert on October 4, 2021. - The 35th edition of the marathon is a live stage 250 kilometres race through a formidable landscape in one of the world's most inhospitable climates. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/AFP via Getty Images

DANGERS

Hypothermia is a risk, but most people suffer from “afterdrop,” where body temperature can continue to descend for up to 25 minutes after getting out of the water.

EIDFJORD, NORWAY - AUGUST 05: Lars Christian Vold of Norway finishes first at the Isklar Norseman Extreme Triathlon August 5, 2017 in Eidfjord, Norway. Today 250 athletes participate in the 3.8 kilometers swim leg, 180 kilometers bike leg and the 42.2 kilometers run leg up to Mount Gausta, the fastest athlete is expected to finish the extreme triathlon in almost 11 hours. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Isklar Norseman Extreme Triathlon)

Alexander Koerner

FIRST PRIZE

The winner gets a trophy and a prize of 5,000 euros, about $5,300 at current exchange. 

FIRST PRIZE

No trophies here, but competitors who reach the mountain cutoff point within 15 hours get a black T-shirt. (Everyone else’s is white.)

Zalaris Norseman Xtreme Triathlon Shirt

Supplied

HOW THEIR WEBSITE SUGARCOATS IT

“Your feet will swell. They will crack. They will bleed.”

A competitor receives foot care during the third stage of the 34th edition of the Marathon des Sables (also known as Sahara Marathon) between Kourci Dial Zaid and Jebel El Mraïer in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert, on April 9, 2019. - This event is a six-day, 251 km-long ultramarathon, which is approximately the distance of six regular marathons.

Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/AFP via Getty Images

HOW THEIR WEBSITE SUGARCOATS IT

“This [race] is not for you. Nothing personal.”

