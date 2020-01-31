Need Last-Minute Super Bowl Tickets? For $1.5 Million, This South Beach Hotel Has You (and 19 Friends) Covered

Super Bowl plans fall through at the last minute? Looking for an ideal place to take in the Biggest Game of the Year, and have a cool $1.5 million to drop on you and your 19 closest friends? Well then, 1 Hotel South Beach has lined up the perfect solution with their “The Big Game at 1” ultra-luxe packages. While the property offers more affordable sets (Bronze starts at $200,000), the 1 of a Kind Package will without question make you the most popular guy in the 305 (except for maybe Jimmy GQ and Patrick Mahomes).

For your stay, you and your crew will unlock 10 ocean-view homes at 1 Hotel—a stunning South Beach campus featuring 3,000 feet of living wall wrapping its exterior (made up of over 11,000 tropical plants), a 14,000-square-foot Spartan Gym and a fleet of white Teslas at your disposal. While in Miami you’ll enjoy a personal butler, dinner at the 1 Hotel’s rooftop sushi restaurant Watr, daily made-to-order breakfasts by your personal chef and juice drops. There are also Bamford Haybarn Spa treatments for every guest, two cabanas for your entire stay to enjoy their four pools—including South Beach’s largest rooftop pool with a 360-degree view—and even a group yoga session. Watching playoff is stressful work.

When Sunday comes you’ll be chauffeured to the Hard Rock Stadium for the Big Game, where your squad will enjoy one of the most exclusive open-air suites in the stadium (located somewhere between the 30 yard lines). With $10,000 in food and booze to spend, by the time the game clock winds down to zero you and your friends may be so well-sated it won’t matter what team wins.

Of course, not everyone will be lucky enough to get into the game. But if you’re already in Miami, there are still appealing options for taking in Super Bowl LIV. Check out these alternative locations to watch Kansas City’s unstoppable offense collide against San Francisco’s immovable D:

The Deck

Say hello to the only Super Bowl party fed by a Michelin-starred chef, in this case Alfio Longo. Located on Island Gardens—a billion-dollar project featuring Deep Harbour, the first marina built for megayachts (fitting up to 50 550-foot superyachts)—the exclusive waterfront Deck is where Miami’s well-heeled sailing crowd meets for cocktails and elevated dining. On Sunday they’re hosting a Super Bowl viewing party, making one of their 10 waterfront cabanas a surefire HQ to watch the game while indulging in everything from Maine lobster rolls and oysters to baby back ribs and Wagyu sliders. The $5,000 Touchdown package includes a half-dozen bottles of Perrier-Jouet Rose, a magnum of Grey Goose and one bottle of Don Julio 1942 (other “Champagne Parades” range from $1,000 to $2,250). Each waterfront table and cabana features its own private TV, so groups up to 30 can watch the game and either celebrate or drown their sorrows with the superyacht set deep into the night––till 3 am if you choose.

Swan

Swan restaurant, co-owned by Pharrell Williams and LIV founder David Grutman, is no stranger to seating Miami’s chicest clientele. Located in the red-hot Design District, the restaurant and its sister lounge Bar Bevy are offering tables on the patio for a minimum of $10,000. The Mediterranean-inspired eatery emphasizes sustainability and fresh, locally sourced ingredients—but surely this celebration will be anything but restrained.