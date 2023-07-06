Soccer Star Neymar Was Fined $3.3 Million for Illegally Building a Lake at His Brazilian Mansion

The Brazilian soccer star Neymar may be one of the biggest names in sports, but that doesn’t mean he gets a free pass in the eyes of the law.

This week, the Paris Saint-Germain footballer was fined more than $3.3 million for illegally installing an artificial lake at his home near Rio de Janeiro, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. Apparently, the city of Mangaratiba, where the athlete resides, decided that the construction violated local environmental rules.

“Among the dozens of infractions that were noticed at the player’s property are the start of an unauthorized construction which requires environmental control; capture of a river course and detouring it without authorization; moving rock and sand; supressing vegetation without authorization and non-compliance of an embargo,” Mangaratiba city hall said in a statement, according to the AP. (A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment to the wire service.)

That last infraction—noncompliance of an embargo—is related to the fact that Neymar went for a swim in the lake on Friday even though officials had told him not to. The AP noted that Brazilian media had covered a party Neymar threw that day to celebrate the lake being completed. Genesis Ecossistemas, the company that built the lake, also touted its completion on its social-media accounts.

According to ESPN, environmental officers showed up at Neymar’s mansion on June 22 to inspect the property after receiving complaints about the construction work. And the city-hall documents say that the footballer’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, verbally abused local officials when they tried to stop construction last week.

In total, Neymar was handed down the maximum fine for each infraction, resulting in a total bill of 16 million Brazilian reals, or just over $3.3 million. That’s way more than Neymar paid for the lake, which city hall said cost the soccer player about 120,000 Brazilian reals ($25,000). While he can appeal the city’s decision, which is being turned over to police for potential prosecution, it’s a good thing Neymar took home $85 million in the past year, according to Forbes.

Although who knows if he’ll be able to swim in his brand-new lake again.