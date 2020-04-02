Penske Media Is Launching a New Sports Business Platform Called Sportico

Penske Media Corporation has announced that it is adding a sports media platform to its burgeoning roster of digital properties. Named Sportico, the online publication will cover the sports business world when it launches later this summer.

The new platform will strive to be the go-to source for coverage of the business of sport, offering fair and dynamic industry news, data, information, strategies, leadership, insight and live media, according to a press release from the company. The publication will be headed by president and CEO Dick Glover and editor-in-chief Scott Soshnick.

“We are truly excited about becoming the preeminent information destination for the $500 billion sports industry,” said PMC chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “This launch is consistent with Penske Media Corporation’s long record of success in business-to-business and consumer publishing ventures. Sports enables us to complement our technology, entertainment, art, music, fashion, media and lifestyle properties.”

Together, Glover and Soshnick bring over 50 years of sports media experience to the new platform. Glover has spent over three decades at global brands, such as ESPN, ABC, The Walt Disney Company and NASCAR, among others. Meanwhile, Soshnick, who will also serve as the platform’s Head of Content, spent the previous 27 years at Bloomberg News, where he spearheaded the sports business coverage and co-hosted a Business of Sports radio show and podcast.

“I am honored to have the opportunity of joining one of the world’s leading digital media and information services company and launch Sportico to the sports business industry,” Glover said. “Having the ability to work side by side with Scott and the Penske team will allow us to create a first-class operation and build a successful business.”

Penske Media—which also owns Variety, Rolling Stone, as well as this publication—promises more details about Sportico will follow in the lead-up to the platform’s launch. The company did reveal that the site, which will have offices in both New York and Los Angeles, is committed to adding some of the world’s top journalists to its team in the coming months.