Learn to Photograph in Yosemite the Ansel Adams Way

Capture spectacular images in the style of Ansel Adams, the pioneering landscape photographer famed for his iconic, pin-sharp panoramas of the American West, as part of a photography masterclass in Yosemite National Park designed exclusively for Robb Report.

The three-night experience, for two guests, starts with caviar and Champagne on the luxurious Château du Sureau hotel’s nine-acre grounds in the California foothills of the Sierra Nevada. The highlight of the trip will be a full-day VIP driving tour of Yosemite with a professional photographer, following in the footsteps of Adams and learning his innovative techniques, adapted for digital cameras. At each stop, guests will have the opportunity to frame in their own lens the scenes made famous by Adams, including the vistas of Half Dome and Yosemite Valley, and replicate his awe-inspiring use of light. The masterclass can be adjusted to suit all levels.

The Yosemite experience also includes an intimate exploration of the park on foot, as part of a guided hike, and on high, from the privacy of a Cessna plane. During a curator-led tour of the Ansel Adams Gallery, which dates from 1902, guests will select one of Adams’s original prints, up to the value of $25,000, to take home before enjoying a private dinner next door in the acclaimed artist’s former home, still owned by the family.

Accommodation will be in a private two-bedroom villa on the grounds of the Château du Sureau and includes two spa treatments, private meals on the villa balcony and a seasonal four-course tasting menu at the Elderberry House restaurant. From $57,500

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.