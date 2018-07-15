Robb Report’s 10 Toys of Summer 2018

The dog days of summer have arrived. So shake off the doldrums by getting outside—armed with the very coolest gear, of course—and making this a summer to remember. In that vein, and without further ado, we present the ninth edition of our annual Toys of Summer roundup—your one-stop shop for all of the tech that makes summer a blast. Whether you’re seeking fun on the water, in the great outdoors, or just on your local streets, the following 10 toys are sure to bring a grin to your face this season.