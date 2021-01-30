‘Neutrality Is Racism’: How a Teenage Horse Riding Champion Called Out Inequality in the Equestrian World

The killing of George Floyd last May released a wave of pent-up rage against racism and police brutality that swelled into a global rallying cry for equality and justice, echoing through the small towns and big cities of the United States but also heard as far away as war-torn Syria and even the racially homogeneous societies of South Korea and Japan. Yet life continued as normal in many wealthy American communities, the storm a mere darkening of the distant horizon. One such isolation tank, according to Sophie Gochman, a teenage show-jumping champion, was the elite equestrian enclave of Wellington, Fla. Sophie, whose family owns a large horse farm in Wellington’s Grand Prix Village and an estate in nearby Palm Beach but who attends a private high school in Manhattan, set out to burst that bubble.

A few days after Floyd’s death, outraged by the lack of response from her Florida friends, Sophie, then just 17, fired off an angry opinion column to the venerable equestrian periodical The Chronicle of the Horse, which published it online. In it, she denounced the exclusive equestrian world as an “insular community with a gross amount of wealth and white privilege” that had chosen “the path of ignorance.” She accused trainers of outwardly supporting President Trump’s anti-immigration policies while hiring undocumented Latino grooms, and Olympians of “silently support[ing] social inequity.”

“Neutrality is racism,” she declared, vowing to “tear down the dazzling structures that uphold my privilege.” Addressing the equestrian community directly, she announced: “I’m disgusted by your willful ignorance, and I refuse to accept anything but action.”

For a sedate country sports journal, the reaction was “very heated,” in the words of the Chronicle’s executive editor, Beth Rasin. Comments oscillated from vituperative to supportive to unprintable. One read: “Way to go Chronicle! Ruin the horse community now. The only reason this sheltered little rich girl got an article published is bc mommy and daddy bought her way in. Talk about white privilege!?”

In real life, the response of the Wellington community has been to close ranks, says Sophie, who describes being snubbed by most of her Florida friends for her breach of equestrian omertà. So why did she speak out? And why did her wealthy family raise her to dismantle the very privilege from which they derive their affluence? Is it accurate to say, as Sophie does, that the horse-show world has “a very silent culture that it’s OK to be racist”? And, perhaps most importantly, do Black riders feel their voices are being heard in the mêlée?

“Sophie is a powerhouse,” says her mother, Becky Gochman, 57, over macarons in the expansive living room of the family’s Fifth Avenue apartment on New York’s Upper East Side. A diminutive woman who speaks with a languid delivery—unless she’s admonishing one of the family’s two lively terriers—Becky positively glows with maternal pride at the very mention of Sophie and her younger sister, Mimi.

The family’s wealth comes from the Texas-based sporting goods empire Academy Sports + Outdoors, inherited by Becky’s husband, David, 55, who sold a majority stake in the business to private-equity firm KKR in 2011 for $2.1 billion, according to Forbes. After many nomadic years on the road (or, rather, in the air) following the horse-show circuit, the Gochmans have recently chosen to let the girls complete their high-school education at a private girls’ school in New York, where Sophie is a senior and Mimi a sophomore. Still, Mimi will work with tutors in Florida for the entire Winter Equestrian Festival, and Sophie will pop down for certain competitions. But in a typical pre-pandemic year, Becky recalls, “we would spend the fall in New York, then doing all of the indoor shows. We would be going to Washington, D.C.; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Maryland; Lexington, Kentucky… jumping from one to the other, and the girls would keep up with their schoolwork on the road.” In November and December, “we would have a little bit of a break,” and the girls would attend school. January to early April would be spent competing in Florida, followed by the spring shows in Devon, Penn., and Upperville, Va., then on to Europe, for the international competitions.

“At one point,” Becky recalls, “I was up here [in New York] with Sophie, David was down in Florida with Mimi, and we traveled back and forth. Then we tried having Sophie live with a tutor up here, and I’m not going to say that any of this was easy.” The problem was that Mimi, a sporty, laid-back 16-year-old with a dry sense of humor, thrived in the Florida sunshine, while Sophie, now 18 and fizzing with enthusiasm for life and ideas, pined for New York. “I really didn’t fit in with my classmates in Palm Beach,” she says. “It was a very conservative school.”

At times, Becky says, the challenge of managing the family’s competing priorities and preferences became “really hard.” But the girls describe a happy, if itinerant, childhood, and they excelled at riding, each gathering ribbons, trophies and gold medals in a range of junior competitions, including at the international level.

Mimi is weighing a professional show-jumping career, while Sophie has now turned her considerable energies to the prospect of college. In December, she accepted a place at Harvard University. “I feel like I am someone who is, like, meant for college,” Sophie says. “I’m really excited to start studying what I love.” This fall, she swapped the horse shows for what she calls a “really fun” job at a clothing store and says she does not intend to ride professionally.

“I have a piece of my heart that hopes that they do stay with the horses,” Becky says, though, like every strategic parent, she is biting her tongue, worrying that “the more I say that, they might want to fly away from it.”

Horses have always been Becky’s passion. As a little girl growing up in semi-rural New Jersey, the adopted daughter of a speech pathologist and an accountant, she says her earliest memories would always be “wishing for a horse and finding a four-leaf clover and expecting to come home and see a pony in my backyard.” Her parents partnered with friends to fix up an elderly neighbor’s barn in exchange for its use, and left the kids to it. “Four of us young girls really made all the decisions of how we fed our horses, how we trained them,” recalls Becky. “We would just pack a picnic lunch and take off on the trails and do silly, stupid things. But we survived, and we had a ball doing it.” She worries that her daughters experienced neither the freedom nor the early responsibility that she enjoyed, because they have been given so much.

In her view, horses have been a way, perhaps counterintuitively, for her children to push back against the privilege of their upbringing. “They got to ride a lot of nice animals. They also got thrown off a lot and they ended up in the dirt and they had to wipe away their tears and move on,” she says. “The lifestyle was not easy on any of us, especially since I was pretty hyper-competitive. I feel like I always pushed them and I always had really high expectations. Putting your horse first, listening to your trainer, being polite.”

Unlike his wife and daughters, David is not a rider, Becky admits. “That’s not really his thing,” she says, adding that, as a real-estate investor, he is lucky to be able to work anywhere. The couple met when Becky was working as an art teacher in Austin, after a period when she “followed the Grateful Dead around in a van.” A law student, David invited her to dance at the Continental Club, where he taught her the Texas two-step, and they married in 1995. It lasted only one year.

“He had just started taking over his family’s sporting-goods business,” she said. “I had had back surgery. It was a weird first year of marriage.” After divorcing, the couple stayed friends. One night, some five years later, “we just decided we really should be with each other.” In 2001, when Becky was 38, they remarried and applied to adopt a baby from China. “I was adopted, and that’s ultimately what influenced our adopting Mimi,” she says, adding that China “seemed like a good match for us” because David has a master’s in Asian studies and speaks Chinese. In the middle of the process, Becky discovered she was pregnant. “So we kind of had both things going. But the adoption process took a little longer than we thought, so it worked out fine.”

Being a racially diverse family has given her daughters “a little more power and courage to speak up for others,” says Becky. Mimi’s race regularly attracts comments that Becky describes as “unfeeling and politically incorrect. The kids will say there’s too much education out there to put up with that. I still believe it’s our job to continually educate people. Also, we’re all still learning about this as we go along.” In the early days of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, she recalls, “I would say to Sophie, ‘Well, don’t all lives matter?’ That’s embarrassing to me [now]. I think I’ve learned a lot from our teenagers.”