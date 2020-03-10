Move Over, Peleton: SoulCycle Just Launched its Own in-Home Exercise Bike

Love SoulCycle but loathe trekking to the studio? Then we have good news: an at-home version of the brand’s beloved bike is now available for $2,500, which means you can pedal away in the comfort of your own abode.

Available for pre-order from March 13, the SoulCycle at-home bike has been engineered for the best possible ride and can handle tap-backs, push-ups, sprints and climbs. The bike measures 62 inches in length, weighs 128 pounds and can support riders who weigh up to 350 pounds. It features a 21.5-inch full HD screen, as well as some high-tech speakers so you can blast SoulCycle’s famous instructor-curated playlists.

“Introducing a bike that captures everything you love about Soul—the legendary instructors, heart-pumping playlists, motivation and energy—and delivers it to you. Anytime and anywhere,” the SoulCycle site reads. And with at-home workout machines like the Peleton’s bikes and treadmills gaining popularity, the timing couldn’t be better.

While you’ll no longer be surrounded by lycra-clad classmates or gung-ho trainer, you’re still guaranteed a high-octane workout. That’s because SoulCycle has partnered with Equinox Media and created a brand new streaming platform—known as Variis—to deliver dynamic workouts akin to those in the gym. This means you have the very best instructors at your fingertips.

The new app—which is priced at $40 a month—provides access to expert guidance from industry-leading fitness brands, including Equinox, SoulCycle, PURE Yoga, Precision Run, Myodetox (for recovery) and HeadStrong (for meditation). Users will have on-demand access to all kinds of classes—from calming yoga to high-intensity interval training—and you’ll never have to rush to a class again. The app also keeps track of all your workouts—no matter when, where or how they were completed.

Beginning March 13, an early release of the Variis app will be made available to Equinox members via a phased market rollout. The SoulCycle bike will also give riders exclusive early access to the app—basically, once you reserve your bike, you can start streaming classes. Best of all, each SoulCycle at-home bike comes with a 30-day home trial—just in case you decide that you actually prefer a group workout to your own home.