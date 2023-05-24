Supreme Just Unveiled a Sleek Air Hockey Table With a Digital Scoring System

Supreme’s latest drop is sure to evoke childhood nostalgia.

The New York City-based streetwear label has created a new air hockey table with Valley that pays homage to the classic designs of the 1960s and ’70s in a quintessentially Supreme way. Valley has actually been making table games out of a workshop in Texas since 1945, so you can expect this piece will be finished to the highest standards.

Measuring seven feet, the table features a translucent polycarbonate playing surface that is backlit with purplish-pink LEDs for a retrofuturistic feel. It also has a built-in digital score tracker on the right side of each player to ensure every point is counted (and there is absolutely no chance of cheating). As to be expected, Supreme’s iconic box logo sits at center ice. It is also displayed along the sides of the table.

The table has a built-in digital score tracker. Courtesy of Supreme

Supreme started slinging clothing for skaters from its storefront on Lafayette Street in downtown Manhattan back in 1994, but it has since become the undisputed king of streetwear, accessories, and collabs. Today, the red and white logo can be slapped on almost any product and it increases in value. Back in 2019, for instance, 1,300 of Supreme’s playful accessories sold for sky-high prices at auction.

Part of the allure is the exclusivity of each piece. Supreme releases two collections a year (spring-summer and fall-winter) and generates hype with an online preview before each launch. The items hit Supreme stores in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Paris on Thursdays, then drop online around 11 a.m. EST the following Thursday. After the first two weeks, a new range of offerings from that season releases at Supreme stores.

The table is equipped with glowing LEDs. Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme Valley LED Air Hockey Table is one of the 50 items in the SS23 collection. It includes branded garb and a host of fun accessories, such as a karaoke machine, a porcelain jaguar, and a fishing rod. The collection will go live this Thursday, May 25, according to Highsnobiety.