‘Star Wars’ vs. ‘Star Trek’: Which Sci-Fi Franchise’s Collectibles Rule the the Galaxy?

We explore the variables to help you decide which multi-billion-dollar project provides better space-age entertainment.

Star Wars vs. Star Trek Supplied

Star Trek envisions a future in which alien encounters teach us valuable moral lessons. Star Wars imagines a past when good and evil battled for the future of the universe. Both have created multi-billion-dollar franchises and armies of fanatical fans who go to extraordinary lengths to own children’s toys important figurines and mementos of these spectacular worlds. To decide once and for all which Star shines brightest, let’s examine whose collectibles are most coveted. 

Star Wars

Star Trek

THERE’S GOLD IN THEM THAR GALAXIES

Created by George Lucas in 1977, the original film trilogy has spawned an empire of movies, TV shows, video games, comic books, and theme-park attractions. Disney “collected” Lucasfilm in 2012 for just under $6 billion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: George Lucas attends MoMA's Party in the Garden 2022 at The Museum of Modern Art on June 7, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

George Lucas  Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

THERE’S GOLD IN THEM THAR GALAXIES

Created in 1966 by Gene Roddenberry, the Star Trek realm of television series, films, video games, and comic books has been owned in its entirety by Paramount since 1967. 

Producer Gene Roddenberry attends the screening of Godfather III on December 20, 1990 at the Academy Theater in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Gene Roddenberry  Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

IT GETS GREAT MILEAGE

A 16-inch model of the Rebel Blockade Runner—the ship seen carrying Princess Leia, R2-D2, and C-3PO in the opening of A New Hope—sold for $450,000 in 2015.

IT GETS GREAT MILEAGE

A model of the USS Enterprise-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation sold for $576,000 in 2006. It was, coincidentally, created by a Lucasfilm subsidiary. 

WHAT TO WEAR?

Darth Vader’s fiberglass and foam helmet from The Empire Strikes Back sold for $1.15 million in 2019. Quoth the Dark Lord, “Impressive. Most impressive.”

Sian Taylor views a 'Star Wars' Darth Vader promotional tour helmet, which is expected to fetch £30,000 - £50,000, during a preview of Prop Store Live Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, at BFI IMAX in London. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images

WHAT TO WEAR?

The tunic Spock wore in season three of the original series sold for $123,000 in 2003. The season two tunic, auctioned in 2012, got only $114,000. “It’s not logical,” as the character liked to say. 

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 28: Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock and William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in the STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES episode, "The Cloud Minders." Season 3, episode 21. Original air date, February 28, 1969. Image is a frame grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Mr. Spock  CBS via Getty Images

NOTHING COMICAL HERE

Marvel Comics tested a five-cent price increase in a few cities when it released Star Wars No. 1 in 1977. Known as the 35 Cent Variant, examples have sold for as much as $24,000. 

NOTHING COMICAL HERE

Who needs variants? Star Trek No. 1, published by Gold Key in 1967, recently sold at $46,500—a sizeable premium on its original price of 12 cents. 

STACKING THE CARDS

A Luke Skywalker 1977 Star Wars No. 1 Card from Topps can fetch up to $55,000—if it’s in mint condition, naturally.

Star Wars Luke Skywalker Trading Card

Supplied

STACKING THE CARDS

While autographing his character Wesley Crusher’s card, actor Wil Wheaton crossed his “t” too far over his face, then doodled sunglasses to cover the mistake. Fan demand drove the 2012 auction price to $1,035.

Star Trek Trading Card

Supplied

SOLO SHOT FIRST

The most valuable Star Wars weapon isn’t a lightsaber. Han Solo’s blaster pistol from 1977’s A New Hope—modified from a prop gun Frank Sinatra wielded in 1967’s The Naked Runner—went for over $1 million at auction in 2022.

STAR WARS, (aka STAR WARS: EPISODE IV - A NEW HOPE), Harrison Ford, 1977

Hans Solo  ©Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection

SOLO SHOT FIRST

Set phasers to “stunned”: Star Trek’s priciest prop weapon is a unique phaser rifle William Shatner used in his debut appearance as Captain Kirk. It sold for $615,000 in 2021.

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 22: William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk and Sally Kellerman as Dr. Elizabeth Dehner in the STAR TREK episode, "Where No Man Has Gone Before." Season 1, Episode 3. Original air date, September 22, 1966. Image is a frame grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Captain Kirk and Dr. Elizabeth Dehner in Star Trek  CBS via Getty Images

THE HOLY GRAIL

A complete R2-D2 model, assembled from parts used in the first five movies, sold for $2.76 million in 2017. That is indeed the droid you’re looking for.

EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: A replica R2-D2 robot from Star Wars is seen at Naval Air Facility El Centro on March 11, 2023 in El Centro, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

R2-D2 replica  Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

THE HOLY GRAIL

In 2002, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen paid over $300,000 for the command chair Captain Kirk used in the original series. And you know he sat in it and swayed from side to side imagining an Apple—er, Klingon—attack.

New York, UNITED STATES: A replica of the chair used by the original Star Trek television series charactor Captain James T. Kirk is displayed 08 August 2006 during a preview at a warehouse in the Bronx borough of New York. In celebration of the series 40th anniversary, Christie's will auction over 4,000 items from the CBS Paramount Television archives of the Star Trek television shows and movies on 05-07 October in New York. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Captain Kirk’s chair  Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images

 
THE WHOLE GALACTIC ENCHILADA

“It’s impossible to calculate everything,”says Joe Maddalena, a Heritage Auctions executive, but some experts put the franchise’s lifetime gross around $50 billion. For memorabilia, “If we stick to the first three movies [released between 1977 and ‘83], I’d put it at $100 million.”
THE WHOLE GALACTIC ENCHILADA

“Star Wars is always going to outperform Star Trek,” Maddalena says, estimating that $25 million to $50 million in items from the original series (aired from 1966 to ’69) have traded hands. Given the title’s lifetime revenues of around $10 billion, that makes sense. Still, he says, “Personally, I like Star Trek more.”

