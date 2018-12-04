Thrilling Gifts for the Adrenaline Hound on Your List

For the tinkerers, speed demons, and tech junkies in your life, get them a gift that will scratch their gearhead itch this year. Whether they’re constantly racing for the front of the pack or take a more leisurely approach to life, this collection of old-school tech and new is all the accoutrement they need to stock the best garage/mancave on the block.

Custom Hazan Bike

If the rumbling refrain of a V-twin engine gets your adrenaline pumping, we have a set of wheels made just for you that will rival anything else on the road. Renowned builder Max Hazan, founder of Los Angeles–based Hazan Motorworks, has offered to create a custom bike for a Robb Report reader. An artisan who works at the crossroads of counterculture and craftsmanship, Hazan specializes in one-of-a-kind hand-built motorcycles designed and engineered to manifest the customer’s individuality. Past projects have included an example framed around the power plant of a 1949 BSA, and another inspired by a 1930s Bugatti racecar.

“I usually find a vintage engine that fits the client’s aesthetic, put it on the table, place a blank sheet of aluminum behind it, and start laying out lines,” says Hazan. “It will tell me what to build around it. I’ll see the spaces develop.”

Once the cruiser is complete, its owner will saddle up for an inaugural ride with Hazan along Southern California’s iconic Pacific Coast Highway and through the canyons of Malibu. Or if he’s willing to wait, Hazan can deliver the bike at the 2021 edition of the Quail Motorcycle Gathering—the prestigious two-wheel concours in Carmel, Calif.—where it’s bound to be a favorite of the field. After all, Hazan is a man of his word: “With time and resources, I can really let the magic happen.”

Priced at $500,000. Hazan Motorworks, Max Hazan, max@hazanmotorworks.com

—Viju Mathew

Vision Arkador Arcade Console

Indulge your inner child of the 1980s with one of French firm Neo Legend’s retro-accented arcade consoles, the Vizion Arkador. Each comes with nearly 700 classics installed, plus the option to add a few more recent PSX and Xbox games. The entire unit is hand-built to order in France, so every detail can be customized—from the oversize joysticks to a token slot and even a two-person gamer bench.

Exteriors are offered in a variety of primary colors. Better yet, pick one of the graphic skins produced in collaboration with artists like Japanese illustrator Yoko Honda, known for her Miami Vice–inspired pink-and-green lush landscapes, or the Lichtenstein-meets-Stan-Lee comics of Greg Léon Guillemin. Pricing starts at $3,155.

—Mark Ellwood

Thermal Club Ownership

If it’s high-performance cars and competition that fuel him, this gift will give him license to speed without the penalty of a traffic ticket. The exclusive Burning It Up at Thermal gift package offers ownership and track membership at the Thermal Club, a private racecourse and residential community 25 miles from Palm Springs, Calif. The package offers the purchase of a 7,600-square-foot trackside villa with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a large deck that extends over the circuit’s sound wall. To seal the deal, it comes with a personal garage that can accommodate 16 cars (without stacking). To help load up the latter, the gift comes with a new McLaren GT4 racecar and two go-karts. Included is an individual membership, five years of dues and associated expenses, and one Sports Car Club of America license certification course (a three- to four-day program) behind the wheel of a BMW M3, M4, or Porsche Cayman.

“Thermal is the only exclusive racing country club lined with private villas,” says founder Tim Rogers. “It’s where the elite come to race, spectate, and socialize.”

Named Motorsport Facility of the Year at the Professional Motorsport World Expo in 2017, the 344-acre club currently comprises 30 residences (with another 16 underway), four tracks covering 5.1 miles (land has been acquired for a fifth), and a four-story communal space with fine dining, a bar, and a maintenance center for the vehicles that are so central to the community.

Priced at $4 million. For more information, contact the Thermal Club via Tim Rogers, tim@tetm.com.

—V.M.

Coeur Custom Wood Boat

Every adventurer needs a boat— whether for zipping across the water from one fishing hole to the next or for making a daring getaway from the in-laws’ lake house. But not just any boat: They need a bespoke wood dayboat that delivers both speed and style from Coeur Custom Wood Boats, the traditional boatmaker based on Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho.

The bespoke building process begins with a meeting of minds—the recipient will sit down with the designer, engineer, and master builder and share their ideas. Sketches, 3-D models, or full-size drawings will be executed, ensuring everyone is on the same page. Based on a boat around 27 feet in length, this custom vessel will require 4,000 to 5,000 hours of work to handcraft, more than 2,000 feet of lumber (Coeur uses Western red cedar, sapele, teak, and African mahogany), and 16 to 18 coats of varnish. Performance characteristics are up to the gift recipient: Do they want a smooth and quiet water experience? Or a sporty and responsive craft? Or maybe they want to hear a deep engine roar. The decision is theirs.

Coeur wood vessels are constructed via a mix of old-school and new-school practices. For example, classic double-planked bottoms with double-gusseted frames and oak battens can be sealed up with glue and fasteners or via a more modern vacuum-bagged, cold-molded construction—your pick. The next decision comes down to details. Does the boat need a cranking sound system? Or a swim platform? Maybe it needs a bar and a refrigerator to keep things cool. Other options could include bow thrusters, underwater lighting, or heaters in the cockpit, and more.

After the drawings are completed, the one-of-a-kind wood boat will be ready for delivery in eight months—perfect for Labor Day weekend 2019!

Priced at $375,000 as shown here. Contact Coeur Custom Wood Boats via Jim Brown, jimb@hagadonemarine.com.

—Danielle Cutler