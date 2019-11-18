You Can Now Tee Off on Tiger Woods’s First Public Golf Course

Playing golf since the age of two, Tiger Woods certainly knows his way around a green. Now, the 15-time major champion has designed his very own 19-hole course—and you can be among the first to tee it up.

Payne’s Valley, one of four courses located at the Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri, will officially launch in Spring 2020, but is now open for “preview play” through till December 31. During the exclusive experience, golfers can play the first 10 holes and take a self-guided tour of the remaining nine to see if Tiger’s work is up to par.

Designed in partnership with Johnny Morris—noted conservationist and founder of Big Cedar Lodge—the sprawling 7,300-yard course is named in memory of late PGA Tour pro, Hall of Fame member and Ozarks native Payne Stewart. Though it aims to test and inspire players of all skill levels—pros and amateurs, alike.

“We are beyond excited to give golf fans a taste of the truly remarkable course we are creating here in the Ozarks,” Big Cedar Lodge founder and co-designer of Payne’s Valley Johnny Morris said in a release. “Payne’s Valley will be an unforgettable golf experience and we couldn’t wait to share part of it with everyone as we enjoy beautiful fall weather here in the Ozarks.”

The new course will be defined by a dramatic bridge on the 5th hole and several water features—including natural lakes and waterfalls—which serve to connect golfers to nature while they’re putting away. There’s also a turn station between the 9th and 10th holes serving the best local fare. Should players wish to stay overnight, Payne’s Valley will be lined with multiple golf cottages that overlook the course.

This is not the first time Woods has taken a swing at creating a green. His architecture firm TGR Design has previously penned the Bluejack National—a world-class private golf club near Houston—two courses at Diamante in Mexico and the Playgrounds in the Bahamas, among others. But Payne’s Valley marks the first time that the 81-time PGA TOUR winner has created a public access course.

Ready to take a swing? Tee times will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, at a cost of $195. Golfers can book by calling 844-293-5842.

Check out more pictures of Payne’s Valley below: