This New Private Jet Tour Gives Golfers the Chance to Play 15 of the World’s Best Courses—in 26 Days

Diehard golfers will soon have a chance to yell “four!” at some of the world’s most famous courses—all while traveling around the world. That’s a birdie by any standards.

In November 2020, private jet charter market place Victor and the travel specialists at Golf.Extra are teaming up to launch the Ultimate Golf World Tour. The highly curated, 26-day-long trip will take golf enthusiasts, via private jet, to 15 of the world’s most exclusive courses, while staying and dining in five-star hotels and restaurants along the way.

Golfers will be whisked between seven countries aboard an A340-VIP jet that has been specifically optimized for their comfort, according to Victor. Filled with stylish lie-flat leather seats and a lounge area, each row of the plane is limited to two people, allowing for both aisle access and privacy for each passenger. There will also be personalized cabin crew service and a fine-tuned itinerary, ensuring direct connections, VIP terminals and short transfer times for the smoothest travel possible. Plus, the emissions from the flights will be curtailed by the company’s carbon offsetting program, which aims to minimize the impact of the trips on the environment.

As for the tour itself, things get started with golfers flying from Frankfurt to Oman, where they will hit the links at Al-Mouj Golf and Ghala Golf Club, while staying in the Kempinski Hotel Muscat. Up next are Sentona Golf Club and the New Tajon Course in Singapore, where travelers will fit in some rest and relaxation at the Ritz-Carlton. After that, is a three-night stay at the Langham in Sydney with time for a challenging round at the coastal St. Michael’s Golf Club. The group will then head to New Zealand, where golfers will get to play at beautiful Jack’s Point Golf Course and Millbook Country Club, while staying at the Sofitel Queenstown Hotel & Spa.

From there, the tour heads to the Americas. The first stop is in Hawaii, where travelers will stay at the Ritz-Carlton between rounds at the Kapalua’s Bay Course, the Plantation Course and amid the preserved lava rock walls of the Gold Course at Wailea Golf Club. Up next is a stint at the Fairmont San Francisco, interspersed with tee times at the TPC Harding Park, the home of the 2020 PGA Championship, and a particularly scenic round at the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay.

The tour culminates with a trip to Mexico, where golfers will get to experience three of the country’s finest courses—El Camaleón Mayakoba, El Tinto Golf Course and Jack Nicklaus-designed Riviera Cancun Golf Club— while staying at the plush Fairmont Mayakoba.

While that may seem like a lot of golf in one month, there will be plenty of down time to relax and think about things other than your putting game. Players who need a break, or those who just don’t golf, will be offered a daily cultural program in each location, whether it’s riding camels in the Oman desert or taking a helicopter flight over New Zealand’s Milford Sound.

Limited to 60 places, the once-in-a-lifetime golf trip will cost $81,000 (€72,500) per person. You can get more more information about the Ultimate Golf World Tour or book your trip by emailing worldtour2020@flyvictor.com, or calling +44 (0)20 7384 8550.