Inside Wimbledon’s Royal Box, Where A-List Celebs Watch A-List Tennis Pros Compete

The hottest ticket to Wimbledon isn’t actually a ticket at all. It’s an invite to the Royal Box, where you can hobnob with sports stars, actors, and members of the royal family, among other notables.

The A-list seating section offers the best views of the iconic tournament, The Athletic reported on Tuesday, but it’s not an easy place to get into. Publicists can try to get their clients a coveted invite, but it’s not quite clear what makes someone worthy of a spot in the Royal Box. It seems like the chair of the All England Lawn Tennis Club holds most of the power, with the current chair, Ian Hewitt, inviting more do-gooders than outright celebs.

A few people who have graced the box in recent years? How about Kate Middleton, David Beckham, Jeff Bezos, Anna Wintour, Roger Federer, and Samuel L. Jackson, just to name a few? Guests get a plus-one (Beckham usually brings his mom), but they can’t extend an invite to more people.

To enter the Royal Box, you must abide by the dress code: a lounge suit or blazer and tie for men, and below-the-knee dresses or trouser suits (no hats) for women. It’s a relatively strict dress code, too. In 2015, Lewis Hamilton was turned away for not wearing a jacket and tie. “If he was not adequately dressed, you could infer that he would not have been let in,” a Wimbledon spokesperson said at the time. “But we do not comment on our guests. If he came without a jacket, tie or shoes, he would have had two choices—not staying, or going to get some extra stuff.”

Once you’ve secured an invite and figured out your look, you’re greeted in the Royal Box with drinks on the balcony behind Centre Court. A lunch of dishes like salmon and lobster will follow, with afternoon tea later on. (The strawberries for the strawberries and cream are the luxe Driscoll Jubilee variety, according to New York Times info cited in The Athletic.) And before you leave for the day, you’ll get a commemorative photo and a gift to take home, such as this year’s Wimbledon-branded chocolate and a reusable water bottle.

If you don’t get another Royal Box invite again, at least you’ll have those items to remember your visit by.