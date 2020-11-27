This Private Jet Calendar Is a Perfect Black Friday Gift for Your Inner Pilot

A calendar of entrepreneurs flying their own jets is being released this week, just in time for Black Friday. Photographer Jessica Ambats has spent years creating stunning, air-to-air images of dozens of entrepreneurs for a book that will be published next spring. In the meantime, Ambats has created the 2021 Jets Dream calendar of some her best images from the last five years.

“These are all owner-flown jets,” Ambats told Robb Report. “These people are all wildly successful, but one of their dreams has been to pilot their own aircraft.”

The range of aircraft varies from a Phenom 300 to a Citation Mustang to a Dassault Falcon 2000, among dozens of others. About 40 owner-operators will be profiled in her upcoming book. Many owners said their love of flying goes well beyond the individual aircraft.

Mary Compton, who flies her Phenom 300 from her home airport to the family ranch in Montana, loves the experience of flying into the backcountry. “Wildlife is abundant,” she says. “We can go from home to a completely out-of-the-norm experience in just hours. One of the best parts of the ranch is flying there.”

“While I enjoy flying, the reason I have the jet is the freedom it provides,” adds Chris Carlson, a real estate developer, who flies an Eclipse 500. “It’s the ability to travel to see new places and family and friends. To visit my mother or play golf with my son while still being home for dinner with my wife and sleep in my own bed.”

Humberto Lobo, director general of Grupo Lomex in Mexico, says his first memory was flying a glider with his father when he was four. “I still live that magical moment vividly in my mind,” says Lobo, who flies Embraer Phenom 100 and Phenom 300 business jets. “The feeling that I had flying with my father will be with me as long as I live.”

Ned Greenop also recalls the magic of flight from his childhood, though he had to live it through his imagination. “I’d tip over the 55-gallon drums that were used to feed cows and horses on our family farm,” he says. “I’d sit in the cutout, moving side-to-side while pretending I was flying a warbird.”

Later, Greenop went on to pilot his own Citation Mustang. “Flying to places where airlines don’t go is a dream come true,” he says. “Having the ability to share that with friends and family is most of the fun.”

Lobo speaks for the rest of the group when he says: “I never take aviation for granted. I consider it the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The Jet Dreams calendar is available for $29.