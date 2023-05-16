The Interior of This Private Jumbo Jet Is an Art Deco Lover’s Paradise

This ACJ319neo owner loves the 1920s Art Deco period so much that he enshrined the interior in it—sort of. The interior doesn’t have overbearing patterns or hundreds of triangles, per the original period, but it does use some of the motifs to subtle-yet-powerful effect across the interior.

Jet Aviation Basel did the design and installation, working with the client’s interior architect, Colin Radcliffe, to execute the details with a contemporary flair. The interior includes a monochrome palette on the walls using dark woods and tiling that are handsomely contrasted with the beige and gold upholstery and finishes.

Beyond the bigger picture, the intricate designs establish it as a bespoke interior. The handmade “sunburst” marquetry on the main bulkhead, with over 180 rays, are comprised of four veneers separated by narrow brass inlays.

The bedroom has an ensuite decorated with golden-black marble and beige onyx. Courtesy Jet Aviation

This artwork wasn’t manufactured by machine, but each was built and bonded by hand. “Every interior we create is bespoke, hand-crafted by our team in Basel Switzerland,” said Christoph Fondalinski, vice president of completions for Jet Aviation. “This particular design featured incredibly complex detailing throughout [the cabin].”

Beyond the marquetry bulkheads in the main social area, the team used an open-pore walnut veneer and custom-dyed ombre carpet to give the area a luxe finish. The design, added Fondalinksi, “is paired with engineering to optimize the sound and weight balance . . . to ensure the ultimate cabin experience.”

In its commercial form, the ACJ319neo can carry up to 160 passengers. This personal version is divided into multiple zones, including a large living and dining area with stitched diamond inlays on the “wingback” seating and sofas, a separate office with embroidered wall finishings and a bedroom with an adjoining ensuite dressed in golden black marble and beige onyx.

The large, intricate starburst pattern has 180 rays, handmade from four wood veneers separated by brass inlays. Courtesy Jet Aviation

Grischa Schmidt, senior director of the Jet Aviation design studio, says each element was chosen by what it might bring to the total interior look. The elaborate inlays in the dining table, the uncoated brass details and handmade silver antique mirrors are all exquisite but add to the overall Art Deco feel.

The aircraft took less than a year to complete and was recently redelivered to the owner.