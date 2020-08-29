This New Private Jet’s Opulent Interior Features a Master Suite With a King-Size Bed

Acropolis Aviation’s G-KELT has not only one of the most opulent and technically advanced interiors of any private jet but also one of the most spacious. In its guise as an Airbus A320neo commercial airliner, its 90-by-12-foot cabin can accommodate 180 people; in the sprawling, opulent G-KELT space designed by Yves Pickardt of Alberto Pinto Design, it seats just 19. The vast cabin is up to three times more spacious than competing large-body jets and beautifully appointed with rich leather and woodwork, bespoke lamps and original artwork. There’s even a master suite with a king-size bed, and en suite with a marble sink and a shower.
Acropolis says clients can use the plane, the world’s first completed ACJ320neo, for transporting heads of state or as an airborne boardroom with a range of 6,000 nautical miles, able to travel from New York to Tokyo, or London to Seattle, in a single hop. The potential to fly nonstop for more than 13 hours prompted Pickardt to consider comforts like open-plan lounges, a dining and conference area, seats that convert into beds and a galley that’s more gourmet kitchen than hotel mini-bar.
The bespoke interior was brought to life by AMAC Aerospace—its most complicated ever. “Collaboration began long before the aircraft arrived in Basel,” says Waleed Muhiddin, AMAC’s director of business development and marketing. “We spent more than a year giving our input to fine-tune the design so the owner could realize his wishes.”
Pickardt’s ambitious design involved copious amounts of wood, marble and even glass mirrors, all counterintuitive for a jet, where excess weight compromises performance. So AMAC engineers backed every seat and bulkhead with lightweight aluminum and made the exterior veneers and surface materials as thin as possible. “We created slender layers of glass for the bathroom mirrors and installed them on honeycomb substrates,” says Muhiddin. “We did the same with the marble sink, though it was thicker than the mirror.”
And while you may not discern the substrates or the sophisticated air-filtration system, you will certainly notice the flawless woodwork, artwork by Helen Amy Murray, 19 iPads with high-bandwidth Ka-band internet connectivity and Rockwell Collins entertainment system with 4K Ultra-HD displays. What you may forget, after an airborne hour or two, is that you’re on a plane at all.
See more photos of the plane below: