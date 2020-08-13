This New Company Wants to Offer a Different Kind of First-Class, Private Jet Experience

There’s no denying that going private is the air travel method of choice for those with means, especially in these days of Covid-19. A new company is making the process even more convenient with a new way of redefining private flight.

Aero’s signature model includes direct, first-class flights to favorite European cities and vacation spots via private terminals on shared, luxury aircraft. For the summer, customers can expect direct routes connecting the likes of London, Ibiza, Mykonos and Nice with more destinations scheduled to join the roster in the fall.

“Aero is building a next-generation air travel company, which is focused on delivering a magical, seamless experience,” said CEO Uma Subramanian in a press release. “Aero serves leisure travelers from private terminals on small footprint jets.”

Taking its inspiration from the Golden Age of jet travel, Aero has made service a pillar of its offering. A concierge team on the ground assists with everything from travel arrangements beyond the tarmac to hotel and dinner reservations. While aboard the 16-passenger planes, guests recline in hand-stitched leather seats with excellent legroom and a guaranteed window view. A curated selection of snacks and craft cocktails help make the in-flight experience that much better.

One can’t help but think of the health and safety concerns associated with flying during the Covid-19 pandemic. To minimize risk, Aero will require its staff to wear masks and ask that all guests do the same. Dining service will also be contactless (something aided by the company’s branded app which minimizes touchpoints) with pre-packaged food and individually sized beverages so passengers can mix their own drinks. Plus, all lounges and planes will be regularly cleaned and sanitized multiple times each day. These private airports and small aircraft mean there are far fewer touchpoint than flying commercially. But Covid-19 testing is not part of the Aero program, and that could be a point of apprehension for some flyers since the aircraft are large enough to be shared by multiple, unrelated parties.

Ticket prices range from approximately $1,033 to $1,671. Head over to Aero’s website to learn more.