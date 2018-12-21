Air Partner’s End-of-Year Jet Card Offer Just Broadened Your New Year’s Eve Party Options

Sometimes it can pay to wait until the last minute. Case in point: Global jet charter and private aviation services provider Air Partner has just announced special New Year’s Eve itineraries and free flight time for those who purchase a jet card before the end of the year. The U.K.–based Air Partner is one of the most established charter companies around, with a legacy dating back to its founding in 1961. To put that in perspective, the very first dedicated business jet, the Lockheed Jetstar, had first flown just four years prior.

In addition to its numerous services, the company also operates its own jet card program that, like similar programs, also you to purchase a card that’s good for a certain number of flight hours aboard a private jet in the category of your choosing: light, midsize, super-midsize, or large—everything from a Cessna Citation 2 all the way up to Gulfstream’s long-range flagship G650. For the holiday season, new members can purchase a 15-hour jet card in whatever category they choose and receive an additional hour of flight time for free.

To give these new members a taste of the travel options that the card gives them access to (the Kentucky Derby for one), Air Partner has introduced special New Year’s Eve itineraries. For instance, you can take a quick holiday hop to warmer climes with a trip from Atlanta to the Bahamas ($42,395 for a light jet or $49,247 for a midsize jet) or jet off from Van Nuys, Calif., to Las Vegas ($12,988 for a very light jet to $15,872 for a light jet) to really get your New Year’s party on. You can even make the trek all the way down to Rio De Janeiro from Miami to ring in the New Year in the middle of summer.

Finally, if you really want to be indulgent, you can celebrate the changing of the calendar twice—similar to the New Year’s Eve Twice package from PrivateFly—by arranging a flight that crosses the international dateline—say Sydney to Hawaii. Just remember, to take advantage of the extra hour offer, you have to purchase the card before December 31.