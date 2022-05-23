Airbus’s New Customization Studio Lets You Configure Your Business Jet With VR

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) wants to help you design your dream cabin.

The European plane manufacturer has just opened a new creative studio in France where clients can customize the interior of the new ACJ TwoTwenty “Xtra Large Bizjet.”

Based on the popular Airbus A220-100, this new business jet is said to offer double the space and volume of its competitors. In fact, the sprawling cabin spans some 785 square feet and offers six separate living zones that can now be configured precisely to your liking.

Located in the city of Toulouse, the new studio is equipped with a life-size section of the ACJ TwoTwenty cabin and innovative virtual reality tech to ensure you can visualize every element you can configure.

“Thanks to the latest technologies we offer our customers a real-time and immersive design experience,” ACJ president Benoit Defforge said in a statement.

Working with ACJ designers and technical specialists, you’ll explore different layouts, color schemes and ambiances. Furthermore, you’ll be able to study hundreds of different fabrics, carpets, wood veneers and metal finishings before settling on your unique décor. The first 15 custom cabins will then be brought to life by Swiss interior firm Comlux.

Of course, this hands-on personalization is just the cherry on top of what is already one incredible aircraft. With space for 18 passengers, the spacious jet comes complete with a king-sized bed, a full shower, a cinema, a galley and what Airbus says are the widest seats in the industry.

On top of that, the jet is fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW1000G turbofan engines that allow it to fly an impressive 5,650 nautical miles (or around 12 hours) without refueling.

ACJ has already taken orders for six TwoTwenties that reportedly cost around $81 million each. The first of the Xtra Large Bizjets rolled off the line in Canada earlier this year and will now undergo interior outfitting at Comlux’s Indianapolis facility before it’s delivered to the FIVE Palm Jumeirah hotel in Dubai. We can only imagine what the luxe resort has done with the jet’s interiors.