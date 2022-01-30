Airlander’s Blimp vs. Space Perspective’s Balloon: Which Makes for a Better Trip?

$125,000 per seat for a six-hour journey. (It’s one of the less costly space voyages; Virgin Galactic asks $450,000 a head.)

$79,000 for a two-person cabin for a 38-hour trip. (For comparison: A superyacht trip to the North Pole with Ariodante Travel runs at just $23,450 per person for a weeklong jaunt.)

The balloon completed a passenger-less flight above Florida in 2021. It uses hydrogen to get airborne, though, which, while touted as the fuel of the future, hasn’t always been an unqualified success.

It took a nosedive and crashed during a test flight in 2016 and in another trial run the following year in Bedfordshire. (The mooring line snagged on some power cables. Whoops.)

AKA The Flying Bum. The initial design has been altered, so the balloon now looks less like an airborne rump.