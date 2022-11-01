Watch: Meet the Model A, the First Flying Car That Actually Drives Like a Car and Flies Like a Helicopter

Alef’s electric Model A, priced at around $300,000, will be the only road-certified flying car that can do vertical takeoff and landings like electric-powered eVTOLs, including the Joby S4, Lilium Jet and Vertical Aerospace VX4.

Santa Clara, California-based Alef recently introduced its two-passenger Model A, saying it would be on “pre-sale” for a deposit of $1,500 in the first quarter of next year. The company says the first deliveries will happen in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Model A looks like it’s flying on its side, but the cockpit tilts 90 degrees and the car chassis, filled with holes, becomes the wings. Courtesy Alef Aeronautics

Besides its retro-futuristic look (thanks to Hirash Razaghi who has designed Jaguars and Bugattis) the Model A is different from other flying cars entering the market because of its ability to takeoff and land vertically, and then drive away. A company video (at top) shows the Model A coming up to a traffic obstruction, going into lift mode, hurdling the obstacle, landing back on the highway and driving off, while the other cars are stuck in gridlock. Whether that’ll be legal or not remains to be seen. But that kind of air-pivot has certainly been every driver’s fantasy on a busy commute.

Gull-wing doors and covered wheel wells are part of the Model A’s retro look. Courtesy Alef Aeronautics

Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny said the electric vehicle will be the “fastest and most convenient transport ever created” for both rural and urban settings, mostly because it saves time with its two modes of transportation. The executive team includes veterans in engineering and development, with a lead investor who was an early backer of Tesla, a former head of Ford Aerospace and, for public recognition, NBA star Luis Scola. The company says it has been test-flying a full-sized prototype since 2019.

The Model A is designed with a distributed electric propulsion system, no exposed props, software flight stabilization and all-wheel driving. It will also have obstacle detection and avoidance as well as a full-vehicle parachute. Its projected range is 200 miles on the road and 110 miles in the air. The company didn’t release a top speed.

Every commuter’s fantasy: The Model A (center) goes into lift mode, flies over a traffic obstruction and then descends back to the highway. Courtesy Alef Aeronautics

The company said that additional models are in production. By 2030, Alef expects to be building the Model Z, which will have a very reasonable five-figure price tag of $35,000—or about $11,000 less than a 2023 Tesla Model 3—with a range of about 400 miles on the road. And it can do what the Tesla never can—soar for 200 miles above the traffic.