American Airlines Is Buying 20 Boom Supersonic Jets

American Airlines says it’s doing what it does best—by taking its fleet supersonic.

The US airline announced today that it entered into an agreement with aircraft manufacturer Boom Supersonic to purchase up to 20 of its Overture jets. The new contract includes the option for additional 40 aircraft.

Previously we reported on the new images recently released of the highly anticipated aircraft. The Overture is designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at over twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial jet. In addition, the aircraft is being developed to fly more than 600 routes, including New York to London, in shorter time frames while running on 100 percent sustainable fuel alternatives while cruising at 60,000 feet.

“We are proud to share our vision of a more connected and sustainable world with American Airlines. We believe Overture can help American deepen its competitive advantage on network, loyalty and overall airline preference through the paradigm-changing benefits of cutting travel times in half,” said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom, in a press statement.

American Airlines is the second major US airline to purchase the new aircraft. Earlier this summer, United Airlines announced plans to acquire new Overtures for its fleet.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers. We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel for our company and our customers,” said Derek Kerr, American Airlines chief financial officer, in a statement.

While the innovative aircraft proves to be a hot commodity, the jet still has seven years before it is transporting passengers. Boom is currently working on prototypes at its North Carolina location. The Overture is slated to roll out in 2025 and expected to enter commercial service in 2029.