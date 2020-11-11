America’s First Regional Electric Aircraft Network Is Coming to Orlando

The electric vertical takeoff and landing world is going to Disney World—sort of. Munich-based eVTOL manufacturer Lilium announced on Wednesday that it intends to open its first US-based operations hub at Lake Nona, a planned community in Orlando, Fla., in 2025.

With a top speed of 185 mph and a one-hour range on a single charge, the five-seat Lilium eVTOL will put Tampa within a half-hour emissions-free flight of Orlando and cities as far off as Jacksonville and Ft. Lauderdale within one hour. All without the lines and headaches of airline travel. More important, the company expects the hub to be the first in a network that connects the entire state. To build the initial vertiport, Lilium will team with Tavistock, the Lake Nona developer, and the city of Orlando.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tavistock and build the first stretch of Florida’s high-speed electric-transportation network with Central Florida at its core,” said Dr. Remo Gerber, Lilium’s chief operating officer. “It shows that regional high-speed air mobility can be built by private initiative.”

Part of the appeal is Lake Nona’s position adjacent to the Orlando International Airport, which will allow travelers to connect to Lilium flights after arrival or come to Orlando via Lilium. It also means that there are aviation service companies and infrastructure in close proximity.

Lake Nona’s demographics also make sense for a company looking to sell luxury travel experiences. Home prices can run to eight digits. The average list price of a single-family home in September 2020 was $609,900, according to realtor.com.

Uber Elevate has also announced plans to launch new eVTOL urban networks by 2023. It is testing networks in Houston, Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, with service between the cities and suburbs. It has not said which city it expects to be its first network.

Lilium, however, is aiming at regional travel and commuting. The company is already developing a European network through a partnership with Dusseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports, also projected to begin service in 2025, and it’s building two production facilities.

Tavistock Managing Director Ben Weaver thinks the project has a bright future: “Lilium’s core mission of transport that not only supports bringing the region together, but also provides a solution to environmental issues, is incredibly impressive.”