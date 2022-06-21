Quantcast
The Bonkers Interior on This Private Jumbo Jet Is More Luxurious Than a 5-Star Spa

The Retreat gives a radical Mother Nature vibe to this jumbo jet, thanks to LED walls and a ceiling with a golden river running through it.

Retreat Interior by Greenpoint Technologies for BBJ Max8 Courtesy Greenpoint Technologies

If there’s one trend that has proliferated residential, marine and aviation design in the last few years, it’s the concept of bringing the outdoors inside. Larger windows, integrated transitional spaces and colors and materials that create a natural feel mark the aesthetic. Greenpoint Technologies of Bothell, Wash., has provided an extreme take on the movement with a concept it created for a Boeing Business Jet Max 8.

“Retreat” is based on recreating the feeling of a luxury spa. It has not only grabbed the attention of buyers but also awards committees. The concept is a finalist in the Society of British & International Design Awards and recently won an International Yacht & Aviation award.

BBJ Max8 by Boeing

The BBJ Max 8 has more than 1,000 square feet of interior space, which gives designers many possible interior layouts.  Courtesy Boeing

“Retreat is an original Greenpoint Design interior, and this award showcases the immense talent of our entire team,” said Annika Svore Wicklund, Greenpoint’s design director. “Together we achieved a timeless, elegant interior equipped with progressive technologies and luxuries inspired by a world-class spa retreat.”

Greenpoint realized the desired effect by keeping the high-tech amenities air travelers expect tucked away in customized cabinets that blend into the flowing design. Hard, shiny fixtures and surfaces with curving profiles and pod-like swivel chairs add to a space-age feeling, but everything else about the space goes towards a sense of nature and relaxation.

Retreat interior by Greenppoint Technologies on BBJ Max8

The full-wall LED screens display either destination videos or live images from high-def cameras mounted on the plane’s exterior.  Courtesy Greenpoint Technologies

The outboard walls are covered in organic LED monitors that project videos of the destination or the views from high-definition cameras mounted on the exterior of the plane. The ceiling, comprised of individual panels, has a high-gloss metallic finish designed to mimic a flowing river.

Elsewhere, biophilia in the form of live plants and internally lit terrariums bring earthy aromas and splashes of green while softening the edges and warming the vibe.

Retreat interior by Greenppoint Technologies on BBJ Max8

Not the typical entry foyer to a business jet. The scalloped paneling, repurposed white oak and see-through glass cabinets create a dramatic impact.  Courtesy Greenpoint Technologies

The design team also plans to use sustainable oak, tactile velvets and scalloped details. Organic greenery and soft LED lighting are diffused to promote a  rejuvenating atmosphere.

The BBJ Max 8 has a cruise speed of 470 knots with a 6,555-mile range. It also has 1,025 square feet of interior space. A large stateroom, two baths and two large seating areas are typical arrangements, and seating capacity can range from eight to 18. The price with an interior like Retreat would likely surpass $100 million.

Read More On:

