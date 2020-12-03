Beechcraft Supersizes the Avionics Suite on Its New King Air 260 Jet

Beechcraft yesterday introduced the new King Air 260 turboprop aircraft as the latest in its King Air 200 series. The announcement was made during NBAA’s Virtual Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (VBACE). The King Air 260 will have a top cruise speed of 310 knots and will carry up to nine people. Its range is about 1,720 nautical miles.

The 260 will combine the platform’s history of reliability with key enhancements to the cockpit, such as Beechcraft’s IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle, along with a new digital pressurization controller. The Collins Aerospace Multi-Scan weather radar system will also be standard on every King Air 260.

“These investments reflect our commitment to providing superior upgrades and engineering innovation that create the best flying experience for Beechcraft King Air 260 owners and operators around the world,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, during a video presentation. “We place an immense value on our conversations with our customers, and the investments we make in our aircraft are a direct result of listening to their input.”

The ThrustSense Autothrottle supports pilots by automatically managing engine power from the takeoff roll through the climb, cruise, descent, go-around and landing phases of flight. The company said it is designed to prevent over-speed or under-speed, over-temp and over-torque conditions. The new digital pressurization controller, which automatically schedules cabin pressurization during both climb and descent, also reduces pilot workload. The Collins Multi-Scan RTA-4112 weather radar provides pilots with a fully automatic system to detect short-, mid- and long-range weather.

The cabin will also have new seats that have been designed with a pressure-mapping process that identifies new ways to provide a more comfortable, relaxing journey for passengers, especially on longer flights.

Assembly of the King Air 260 is under way. Certification and deliveries are expected in early 2021.