The 20 Best Airlines in the World, According to Frequent Flyers

Every traveler has their favorite airline, but is there one carrier that reigns supreme? A new survey says yes.

Skytrax just released the results of its annual World Airline Awards, and it turns out Singapore Airlines was named the best overall. Though, it’s been in this position before—five other times, in fact.

The rankings were determined via an online customer survey, which polled passengers from over 100 different countries and ran from September 2022 until May 2023. This year, seven-time frontrunner Qatar Airways got booted into second place. However, the Doha-based carrier still managed to edge out competitors when it came to certain categories, including world’s best business class, world’s best business class seat, the best airline in the Middle East, and world’s best business class lounge dining.

Skytrax recently named Singapore Airlines as the best carrier in the world, with Qatar Airways falling into second place Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“This award is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our people, who worked tirelessly and made many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery in air travel,” said Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer of Singapore Airlines. “That has allowed us to emerge stronger and fitter from the pandemic as a leading international airline.”

Also making it into the top five were All Nippon Airways, Emirates, and Japan Airlines, the first of which also took home the award for the world’s cleanest airline for the third consecutive year. Sitting in sixth was Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines, while fellow European carrier Air France came in seventh. Cathay Pacific, which ranked eighth overall, was given the award for the world’s best inflight entertainment. Elsewhere, Taiwan’s EVA Air and Korean Air took ninth and 10th place, respectively.

In terms of U.S. carriers, Delta was the preferred choice among flyers—named the best airline in North America. Even though Delta was ranked 20th overall, that’s actually four spots up from last year. The runner-up (but not right behind) was United in 49th place.

Did your favorite make the cut? You can out the full list of the world’s top 20 airlines below:

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

3. All Nippon Airways (ANA)

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines

6. Turkish Airlines

7. Air France

8. Cathay Pacific Airways

9. Eva Air

10. Korean Air

11. Hainan Airlines

12. Swiss International Air Lines

13. Etihad Airways

14. Iberia

15. Fiji Airways

16. Vistara

17. Qantas Airways

18. British Airways

19. Air New Zealand

20. Delta Air Lines