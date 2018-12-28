5 Aviation Stories That Took Our Readers to New Heights

As we look back at the most clicked private aviation stories from the year, there are a lot of names you would recognize—Gulfstream, Bombardier, and the like—but there are also a number of newer, smaller aircraft, like the HondaJet and the Flaris LAR 1 concept that captivated our readers’ imagination. Here are the most-read private aviation stories as chosen by you, our beloved audience.

The World’s Smallest Business Jet

The Flaris LAR 1 captivated our readers’ imaginations with the promise of a four-passenger jet that can be stored in a garage when its wings are detached. Its sleek, sexy good looks probably didn’t hurt either.

Read the full story at Flight Tests Begin for New Personal Jet That Fits In Your Garage

Secrets of Air Force One

A look at the presidential planes of the past, present, and future, with answers to all of the questions you didn’t even know to ask, like why replacing two onboard refrigerators costs $24 million.

Read the full story at Air Force One 101: A Few Things You Probably Didn’t Know about the Presidents’ Planes

Good Just Got Better

The popular and relatively new HondaJet got an upgrade this year in the form of the Elite, a new version with a longer range and a more comfortable cabin. (Did I hear someone say coffee machine in the galley?)

Read the full story at Deliveries of the Small but Mighty HondaJet Elite Begin

The Much-Anticipated G500 Arrives

Gulfstream’s new business jet is speedy (reaching around 610 mph) and far flying (5,984 miles), allowing its owner to get from anywhere in the contiguous United States to Europe without having to stop to refuel.

Read the full story at Gulfstream Hands Over Its Brand-New Baby

6 Significant Aircraft Debuts

2018 was a surprisingly active year for aircraft deliveries, and 2019 is shaping up to be no different. Here we list some of the recently delivered and upcoming jets that we were most excited about. Unfortunately, this article came out before news of the Embraer Praetors came out, so they are conspicuously absent from the list.

Read the full story at Meet the New Flock of Business Jets